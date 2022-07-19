5 of the best places to find barbecue inspiration

Take advantage of these hot summer days and create yourself the best BBQ in town. Laura Billington has some inspiration for the top five places to find your perfect BBQ ingredients

Bents Garden and Home

Family-owned Bents Garden & Home has been serving Cheshire since 1937, and has evolved in to a unique family lifestyle destination. My local garden centre, I can spend hours looking at plants and shopping. Bents is great for the BBQ season; you will find an onsite butchery, fresh produce and, of course, the all-important selection of BBQs for your summer gatherings. As well as the barbecue itself, you can pick up your entire shopping list here, with locally sourced burgers, cheese and salad selections.

bents.co.uk

Hills Bakery Hale

This family-owned, artisan bakery in the heart of Hale village is now run by the fourth generation of the Hill family. Hills' artisan bakers are passionate about creating the best products and start early every morning to ensure the bakery is well stocked with their artisan breads and buns, made using the finest, locally sourced ingredients. Make sure you wrap your burger in a bun worth its name, and add some of their delicious cream cakes for pudding, or some extra savouries for the ultimate family garden party and BBQ.

hillsbakeryhale.co.uk

Cheshire Smokehouse

Without a shadow of a doubt one of my favourite shops in Cheshire. With most of the products sold in the Smokehouse shop prepared and freshly made on the premises each day, I adore the sausages, bacon and expertly-cut bespoke cuts of the finest seasonally available meats. Here you will find fresh produce to pair with your BBQ, like heirloom tomatoes, fresh seasonal fruits and fabulous artisan breads. Stock up on some delicious chutney to add to your burger and add in some of their special smoked nuts to nibble on with your wine as the sun sets.

cheshiresmokehouse.co.uk

Brookshaws of Nantwich

This traditional, family-run, butchers established in 1870 is the pride of Nantwich. Aside from the burgers their lamb and mint grill sticks are the perfect dish for your BBQ. Grab your hotdog buns and make the perfect sausage-in-a-bun this summer. Brookshaws' sausages are made from their premier pork, made from Cheshire free-range pork shoulder and seasoned with a secret blend of spices, enjoy - and thank me later!

brookshawsofnantwich

The Outside Gang

If you’re looking for a solution to keep your summer drinks nice and cool while barbecuing then this the solution for you. The Outside Gang have designed the perfect outdoor drinks cooler which is completely unique, looking like a brightly coloured tripod BBQ, yet filled with ice rather then fire! With a champagne tray to keep your open bottle upright, an optional bamboo chopping board lid and with an array of funky colour colours to choose from, your summer BBQ was never so on trend.

outsidegang.com