5 of the best... Cheshire cheeseboard ingredients

Everybody loves a cheeseboard, and here's how to create your own perfect platter using only ingredients from Cheshire

1. Joseph Heler Cheese

Every cheeseboard needs beautiful cheese and my local Cheshire favourites will always have a special place on every my cheeseboards. Joseph Heler’s Blackstone Cheddar, award-winning Red Leicester and of course the classic Cheshire Cheeses are all regulars on my platters. The cheesemaker has just opened a cheese shop and bistro in Crewe Market Hall, too, so you can enjoy a beautiful grazing board, amazing cheese toastie and even a glass of wine - and take home your favourite cheese to recreate the experience in your own home.

joseph-heler.co.uk

2. Bax Bees honey

ince learning that honey pairs extremely well with cheese, I have never looked back, and Bax Bees honey is made only from the produce of bees living in various spots around our fair county, which is cold gravity extracted, raw and unpasteurised, and 100% natural. Pop along to their honey shop in Plumley for freshly made honeys and a little history too. I love trying the different seasonal flavours such as bramble, elderflower and summer blossom honey. Pair with local cheese for the ultimate taste sensation. I love to add a little nuts or pear too.

baxbees.co.uk

3. Mrs. Darlington's

The chutneys, pickles and jams from Mrs. Darlington's, in Crewe, are all perfect Cheshire accompaniments to your cheeseboard. My favourites are the Piccalilli, Caramelised Onion Chutney and Ploughman’s Pickle No.7. If you’re feeling adventurous, try some of their beautiful jams with a slice of brie.

mrsdarlingtons.com

4. The Cheshire Smokehouse

The Smokehouse is one of my favourite places. For more than a century they have been producing cured and smoked foods at the Smokehouse, using tried and tested methods passed down through generations, and have developed a fabulous farm shop too, making it the perfect destination for all your charcuterie, international cheeses, crackers and accompaniments to your cheese board. You can also pick up some beautiful wooden boards to display your wonderful creations.

cheshiresmokehouse.co.uk

5. Cheshire Cheese Company

For cheese truckles and tasty Cheshire-made cheeses, the Cheshire Cheese Company has always been one of my favourites. They have 17 different flavours to choose, from, ranging from the very traditional and very tasty Black Bob Cheddar (perfect with a crispy sourdough cracker) to more exotic options, such as Wincle Ale and Mustard Old Hag, Jamaican Jerk or Sticky Toffee Heaven - perfect for when you can’t decide between cheeseboard or pudding at the end of the night.

cheshirecheesecompany.co.uk