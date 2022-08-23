Five of the best Cheshire breweries

Cheshire is positively bursting with breweries; we have a rich history in the county from centuries back to now the new modern day micro-breweries and tap houses

Weetwood, Tarporley

I love Weetwood, not only for their gin but also as they are a multi-award winning brewery. They brew a arrange of permanent beers, some specials and one-offs and everything is made on their own purpose-built sustainable site. Independent, family-owned and a strong belief in developing and looking after their people, they do tons to help the local community. Sample their Cheshire Cat, Southern Cross or Mad Hatter ales, to name but a few.

weetwoodales.co.uk

Robinsons Brewery, Stockport

Based in the heart of Stockport for over 181 years, Robinsons own a collection of around 260 pubs, inns and hotels across the North West and North Wales. Robinsons is one of the most respected names in British brewing and innkeeping. You can take an absolutely brilliant tour of their brewery, dine at one of their fabulous pubs and taste their famous Unicorn or Cascade beers, or if you'd prefer to enjoy at home, simply order online and enjoy.

robinsonsbrewery.com

Mobberley Brew House, Mobberley

Mobberley Brew House launched in 2011, at first selling their wares only hyper-locally, but have now expanded to sending their Cheshire brews across the UK and even overseas. As well as cask ales, they sell by the keg and can, ranging from pale ales to a hearty stout - check out their Loco Juice tropical pale ale, Crush pilsner and Big Idea oatmeal stout, and keep an eye out for limited edition seasonal treats, too, all of which are available online. Visit the brewery for guided tastings, the weekly tap night or to collect a freshly filled cask beer box.

mobberleybrewhouse.co.uk

Tatton Brewery, Knutsford

Based in the heart of Knutsford, Tatton Brewery is a family-run business where a historic local yeast is used to create interesting and modern tasty beers in both modern and traditional styles. With four regular beers available, including XPA, Blonde, Gold and Best, they currently have eight seasonal brews on the go too, including the always welcome Indian Summer and the intriguingly named Red Hot Poker. The team are expert and combining hops, grains and yeast with fruit, chocolate and other interesting ingredients to create a smorgasbord of beers! Sign up now for one of their twice annual open evenings and keep an eye out for the annual Knutsford Beer Festival, powered by Tatton Brewery. Shop online for bottles and cans, or order beer in a box for your next party!

tattonbrewery.co.uk

Spitting Feathers Brewery

Spitting Feathers was launched in 2005, by Matthew Walley, who was so confident in his idea he cashed in his pension to buy the necessary brewing equipment. He was proven right, within months he and his business partner Terry Ashford had won their first award, Beer of the Festival at CAMRA Northwich Beer Festival 2005. In 2008, Spitting Feathers opened their first pub, The Brewery Tap in Chester, followed by the West Kirby Tap in 2014. With an array of award-winning beers to choose from, in keg, cask or bottle, Matthew's dream has become our happy reality.

