5 of the best farmers markets in Cheshire

Laura Billington, founder of Graze Cheshire, takes us on a tour of five of her favourite farmers markets

TREACLE MARKET, MACCLESFIELD

Set on the cobbled streets of Macclesfield, once a month, the name of the Treacle Market comes from a centuries old accident when a horse drawn wagon overturned and spilled its sticky cargo all over the cobbles. Today you can find cheese, beautiful homeware, chutney, art and much more. For a special treat, check out Ollies Orchard for delicious, pressed apple juice direct from Cheshire orchards, and Fruits of the Forage for chutney produced here in Cheshire, my most favourite is their Hogweed Curry Chutney, delicious!

treaclemarket.co.uk

WARRINGTON MARKET, WARRINGTON

Purpose built, this new indoor market has won multiple awards and is perfect for a mid-week trip. Open all week, Monday to Saturday, the market hosts over 50 stalls with everything ranging from fresh fruit and vegetables to fish, game and poultry. The market also has its own cookhouse, with an array of hot and cold food being served into the evening, along with a monthly comedy club, with the ticket including a fabulous meal from Café At The End Of The Universe or Louie’s Pizza.

warrington.gov.uk/market

CHESTER MARKET, CHESTER

Chester indoor market really does have it all on offer. From craft beer stalls to tacos to vinyl. It's open all day, Monday to Saturday, so why not combine a trip around the beautiful city of Chester with a trip to their market? Head over to ex-Chester Grosvenor Pastry Chef Stephanie, at Pastry Pédaleur, for a delicious canelé (or three) and check out Sophie Jackson with her planet-friendly stationery, home and gifting. If you’re a seafood lover, you must check out The Sandbar, a seafood shack with the most delicious of offerings.

chester.market

ABBEY LEYS KNUTSFORD

Abbey Leys is held on the first Sunday of the month 10am – 1pm at Abbey Leys Farm in High Legh. Here you will find 20–25 local farmers, growers and producers offering tremendously high quality specialty local produce and crafts. Certified by the Farmers Retail Association as a ‘Real Farmers Market’, you will be truly delighted at the produce here, including Cheshire Herbs, The Great Northern Pie Co, Gloucester Old Spot Pork from Asmus Cottage Farm and much, much more.

abbeyleysfarmersmarket.co.uk

WORKER BEES MARKET, BRAMHALL

Local, artisan and handmade is what this market is all about. Held on the second Saturday of every month, 10am – 3pm, it’s a great day out, there is plenty of free parking and a play area for the little ones. I adore ‘Made by Mel’, a superstar expert when comes to making just about anything by crochet. You’ll also want to check out Clare and Charlotte from Lemon Drizzle tea and cakes for a special treat for with your cup of tea.

workerbeemarkets.wordpress.com