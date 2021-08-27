Published: 5:42 PM August 27, 2021

Got a taste for adventure? These fun activities for foodies in Sussex are sure to tickle the taste buds...



Enjoy a dog-friendly afternoon tea at Alexander House in East Grinstead

Scones piled high with cream and jam, an aromatic brew and, if you’re feeling decadent, a crisp glass of bubbles – afternoon tea is a slice of luxury at any time of year. Now you can invite your pet pooch along for the experience thanks to the new Doggy Afternoon Tea experience at Alexander House & Utopia Spa in East Grinstead. It offers a three-course menu for your four-legged friend (£20). For you, there’s freshly-made pastries, Brighton teas, and Champagne at the ready (from £32).

Served daily from noon until 4.30pm, alexanderhotels.co.uk



An example of a delicious dish you can make with your catch - Credit: Fins & Forks

You’ll have three to four hours to hook a catch on the Bait to Plate experiences - Credit: Fins & Forks





SUBSCRIBE: To Sussex Life magazine for the very best of the county - from food and drink to art and interiors

Catch and cook your own fish at Titch Hill Farm in Lancing

If you want to combine a talent for fishing with a passion for great seafood, Fins & Forks’ new Bait to Plate experiences at Titch Hill Farm in Lancing are just the ticket. You'll have three to four hours to reel in a catch. Once you're all fished out, you’ll take it back to the farm for a hands-on cookery session followed by a seated meal of four to five courses celebrating local, sustainable, self-caught fish and seafood.

From £99 per person (half-day), experiences.nationalparks.uk and finsandforks.co.uk



READ MORE: 10 great Sussex staycations to book today



Sharpen your cooking skills at Ashdown Manna in Blackham

Fancy yourself as the next Nigella? Ashdown Manna, a boutique independent cookery school in Blackham, can help you unleash your inner master chef. It offers half- and full-day courses in a converted barn on the edge of Ashdown Forest. There are over 30 different lessons to choose from, all taught by professional chefs. From learning the art of patisserie to acing handy chef skills, such as filleting a fish and poaching the perfect egg, you'll emerge a whizz in the kitchen.

From £65 (3 hour/half-day course) to £135 per person (6 hour/full-day), ashdowncookeryschool.co.uk

READ MORE: 5 rainy day activities in Sussex

Cyclists set off along the Great Sussex Wine Route - Credit: The Great Sussex Way

Cycle the Great Sussex Wine Route

This self-guided trail is ideal for wine connoisseurs, linking three of the area's top vineyards: Ashling Park, Upperton and Tinwood. Run in collaboration with Ashling Park Estate, Southern E-Bikes and NFU Mutual, the picturesque route can be broken down into three parts. First up is a 14km flat ride from Tinwood Estate to Ashling Park Estate. The second section follows a more challenging 35km route to Upperton Estate and the third section, at 23.6km, loops you back round to Tinwood - all with great views and wine tastings on tap. If you want to tackle the whole thing on one go, it'll take you around two days (there's a list of recommended places at which to stay the night along the way). The route caters for cyclists of all abilities and if you're not a hot shot in the saddle, there's a driving route option too.

thegreatsussexway.org

Drinking chocolate experts Knoops is opening a store in The Lanes - Credit: Nick Warner/Knoops

Indulge a chocolate craving at Knoops in Brighton

Those with a sweet tooth will be pleased to know that drinking chocolate experts Knoops, which was founded in Rye in 2013, has recently opened new store in Brighton's The Lanes. Take your pick from the curated chocolate percentage menu of around 22 chocolates, ranging from 28 per cent white to 100 per cent extra dark to enjoy any way you like, from a milkshake to a mocha, with flavours, herbs and spices to taste.

knoops.co.uk