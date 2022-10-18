On the boil

Hot news from Herts' food and drink scene

Korea in Watford

Watford’s growing collection of eating and drinking venues has gained a new flavour with the opening of Grounded Kitchen, specialising in Korean-inspired dishes described as ‘feel good food’.

The restaurant is the company’s ninth opening and, at 4,000 sq ft and seating 66 diners, the largest to date. Special touches include an open kitchen, exotic plants and a Korean water feature.

Dishes include made-to-order ‘Nourish Bowls’, Ssambap wraps and Korean bao buns, all with an emphasis on healthy eating.

The third annual Hertfordshire Burger Eating Competition hosted by landlord Ivan Titmuss at The Fox & Duck, Therfield - Credit: Danny Loo



Burger eating champ

One of the county’s most unusual contests has a new champion, and a charity has gained £500, after fitness instructor Jack Squires ate his way to victory in the 2022 Hertfordshire Burger Eating Championship. Jack, who lives in Ashwell and lists eating food quickly as a hobby, downed a 4lb burger with sides in 30 minutes.

The event, held at The Fox and Duck village pub in Therfield, was launched in 2018 by landlord Ivan Titmuss (pictured). This year’s charity was Hertford-based Rooprai Spinal Trust, which supports people with spinal injuries.

Auberge du Lac on the Brocket Estate near Welwyn - Credit: Archant



Auberge pop-ups

The top-rated Auberge du Lac restaurant on the Brocket Hall estate near Welwyn has launched monthly pop-up dinners ahead of a full reopening after Christmas. The venue, which appears regularly in Hertfordshire’s top five, closed during the Covid crisis. The reopening, planned initially for this summer, had to be postponed due to staff shortages.

The new programme, featuring seven- or nine-course tasting menus with the next event set for October 28, follows the arrival of head chef John Barber, formerly at the five-star Mandarin Oriental in London.

Dishes on the Auberge pop-up menu at the time of going to press include canapés in the form of gougère stuffed with aged cheese; Cornish white crab tart; parfait of chicken liver with apricot purée and pistachio on toasted brioche; turbot fillet with braised fennel, ginger beurre blanc and sea herbs, and aged beef with pommes dauphine and watercress purée. Desserts included choux with tropical fruits, vanilla diplomat, passion fruit ice cream and coconut vanilla crunch.

The October pop-up is seven courses at £95 with an optional wine flight at £75-£95. Future dinners will also include more seasonal ingredients after John and his team created a kitchen garden at the back of the restaurant and are planning to forage other produce from the estate itself.

Also featured on the next menu will be pâté en croûte , of which John says he is ‘a massive fan’. He explains: ‘I was lucky enough to spend two weeks in Paris with one of the leading charcutières in France, Gilles Verot, and that’s where it started.’



Wheat to wine

Progress on Herts’ newest vineyard at Lockley Farm, Welwyn, was on show last month in the first of a series of open days leading up to the arrival of the first bottles of wine in 2025. The open days attracted more than 100 people to Lokkelebery Vineyard on a former wheat field who were shown round by manager Hannah Buisman, who described each stage of the timetable leading from wheat to wine.

She said: ‘It was a very special moment for the team who have been working hard to create a memorable experience for visitors to get up close to the vineyard at this unique stage in its life.’

Green Genie vodka and gin infused with green tea - Credit: Green Genie



Green Genie

Herts’ latest gin and vodka entrepreneur has a new flavour to tickle the county’s tastebuds - alcoholic drinks infused with green tea. Green Genie Spirits is the brainchild of Steve Scutt of Welwyn Garden City, who was inspired by his travels in the Far East where he was introduced to the history and benefits of the tea.

He took his idea to the award-winning, family owned, Black Bridge Distillery on the Luton Hoo Estate near Harpenden, which specialises in bespoke small batch spirits and unusual flavour profiles and Green Genie Gin and Green Genie Vodka are now on the market.

Hitchin Oktoberfest

A little bit of Germany arrives in Hitchin this month with a three-week Oktoberfest celebration at Kite at the Red Hart. Running from until October 21, the celebration features German beer plus food specials such as Zwiebelkuchen (caramelised onion and caraway seed pie with endive salad); sauerbraten (marinated and slow cooked ox cheek with potato dumplings and braised red cabbage) and an Oktoberfest burger with beef and bone marrow patty, pretzel bun, sauerkraut slaw, Paulaner pickled onions and triple cooked chips.











