Here are the latest hot happenings from Hert's food and drink scene...

1. Grand Junction Arms Bulbourne reopens

A new gastropub concept will open at a Victorian canal-side inn following a six month restoration. The Grand Junction at Bulbourne, near Tring is part of the Tring-based Oakman Group which operates 36 pubs across the UK.

The upgrade follows the acquisition by Oakman last year of the Seafood Pub Company, well known for serving daily seafood specials alongside pub classics using regional produce. Seafood MD Joycelyn Neve said: ‘Our aim is to return this old Victorian building to its roots as an authentic canal-side public house, open all day and serving a varied menu from a pie and a pint on a Tuesday to lobster and champagne at the weekend.’

The Grand Junction renovation has seen the original horseshoe shaped bar reinstated and open fireplace restored, providing space for up to 80 guests. A large outdoor beer garden will feature a new covered courtyard on the waterside with dedicated bar and a fire pit.

Under head chef James Norie, new menus will offer dishes not usually seen on pub menus including half or whole lobster, devilled kidneys, oysters and a selection of steak cuts alongside favourites like homemade pies and sticky toffee pudding.

The lunch menu will feature lighter bites including lobster brioche rolls and eggs Benedict, plus fruits de mer and 32oz T-bone steaks to share. Sundays will also offer the usual selection of roasts including a vegetarian option.

Address: Bulbourne, Near Tring HP23 5QE

Website: thegrandjunctionarmstring.co.uk

Treat mum to afternoon tea - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto





2. Mother's Day specials

Three of Herts’ most historic properties are gearing up for Mother’s Day this month with special packages. Henry VIII’s former royal residence, Ashridge House near Berkhamsted, has a traditional Sunday roast in one of the heritage rooms followed by walks among the flowers in the picturesque grounds.

Sopwell House in St Albans has three options - Sunday roast in the Brasserie, a traditional afternoon tea including a glass of champagne and a gift for mum, or afternoon tea in the St Alban Suite with entertainment by Robbie Williams (well, a tribute act).

Packages at Down Hall, Hatfield Heath, include a five-course tasting menu spotlighting seasonal ingredients from the hotel’s kitchen gardens with an optional overnight stay and breakfast, or lunch.

Dishes include lemon sole with scallop mousse, Black Angus beef fillet and dark chocolate ganache.

Gary Carpenter and Mehmet Ozdil outside Hitchin Coffee Lab - Credit: Bionic Bull

3.Hertford's Bionic Bull adds bakery

Hertford-based coffee specialist Bionic Bull is adding a bakery in the town to its line-up of cafes later this year. The business, headed by Mehmet Ozdil, pictured right, began as a roasterie five years ago and then branched out into cafes, called Coffee Labs, at the rate of one a year.

The latest, in Welwyn GC, opened at the end of last year joining Hertford, Hitchin (pictured) and Ware. The company also supplies small batch hand roasted coffee to cafes around the UK.

Address: Unit 5, Dicker Mill, Hertford SG13 7AE

Website: bionicbull.co.uk

4. Bridget B's butchery makes the shortlist

The flagship branch of Herts-based Bridget B’s butchery which opened in 2020 at Pearce’s Farm Shop near Buntingford has been shortlisted for the final three in the South of England section of the Butchers Shop of the Year Awards 2022.

Judging is at the Farm Shop and Deli Show at the NEC Birmingham next month (April).

Run by Bridget Borlase, the business was founded in 2005. The first shop opened in 2007 on the home farm at Watton-at-Stone followed by others in 2014 at Watton and 2017 at The Dutch Marketplace, Brookmans Park.

Address: A10 Hamels Mead, Buntingford, SG9 9ND

Website: bridgetbs.co.uk

5. Tewin's new coffee and cocktail venue

Tewin Bury Farm Hotel’s 17th century Stable venue is being upgraded this spring into a coffee bar by day and cocktail club by night.

Renamed the Stable Lounge and Piano Bar it will be open to both hotel guests and non-residents. The interior will have bold prints and fabrics alongside mood lighting and reclaimed wood tables plus collaborations with local artists to decorate the ancient red brick walls.

The ‘coffee shop vibe’ will transform in the evenings when the ‘music turns up a notch and our curated cocktails will flow’. Expect live DJs, pianists and jazz musicians at weekends.

Address: Hertford Road, Welwyn, Hertfordshire AL6 0J

Website: tewinbury.co.uk