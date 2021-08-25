Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Food And Drink

Feast at Yorkshire's foodie weekend

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 8:12 AM August 25, 2021   
Malton is known as Yorkshire's Food Capital and the free weekend festival is great for all ages 

Malton is known as Yorkshire's Food Capital and the free weekend festival is great for all ages - Credit: visitmalton

It's a massive weekend of food and drink festival fun in Yorkshire this Bank Holiday Weekend with the chance to meet chefs, watch demos, try street food and sample a tipple or two.

Here's our guide to a party near you! 

Malton Food Lovers Festival:

Where: Malton, North Yorkshire. Trains direct from York or hit the A64

When: Kicks off at 9am on Saturday/Sunday and 10am on Bank Holiday Monday.

What: This is the freebie food festival that has put Malton on the map as Yorkshire's Food Capital. The town is awash with foodie independents and artisans who give this event a chilled vibe - so much so that they dub this fest, 'the foodie Glastonbury' 

MasterChef champion 2021 Tom Rhodes

MasterChef The Professionals Champion 2021, Tom Rhodes - Credit: Tom Rhodes

Enjoy:  Main stage with MasterChef Champion 2021 Tom Rhodes and Master Pâtissier Benoit Blin – most well-known for his judging role on Bake Off: The Professionals.

READ: Tom Rhodes tells us his about his food favourites

See James Mackenzie, owner and chef at the Michelin-starred Pipe and Glass on Saturday and Malton’s very own patissier Florian Poirot on Sunday.

Most Read

  1. 1 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  2. 2 16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit
  3. 3 10 of the prettiest National Trust walks in Devon and Exmoor
  1. 4 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  2. 5 6 Dorset walks far from the madding crowd
  3. 6 6 things to do in Yorkshire during the Bank Holiday weekend
  4. 7 10 things to do in and around Cheshire during the Bank Holiday weekend
  5. 8 12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire
  6. 9 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  7. 10 Louise Minchin on why she's leaving the BBC

The Cook’s Place will host a range of workshops and courses throughout the weekend. From knife skills, making your own takeaway at home, to the Yorkshire Pudding Bake Off,

Live music,  Pop-Up picnic area, street food and children's entertainment. 

visitmalton.com


Harrogate Food & Drink Festival

Where: Ripley Castle, Ripley, near Harrogate on the A61.

When: 28-30 August 

What: A very community focussed event championing local artisans, musicians and makers. Street food very much at the heart of it all - so come hungry! 

Enjoy: Loads of fun for children, the chance to shop at the artisan market and discover locale talent. A arty feel to it all with street performers and live music throughout.

harrogatefoodfestival.com 

Scampston Garden Cafe

Scampston Garden Cafe - Credit: Laura Kate Bradley

The Great Northern Food & Drink Festival 

Where: Scampston Hall near Malton, off the A 64

When 28-30 August 

What: Gorgeous surroundings to relax in as you meet local businesses showcasing their produce.Expect a wide variety of food and drinks, crafts, locally produced meat, cheese and baked goods.

Enjoy: Plenty of entertainment for all ages with live music, baking competitions and fairground rides alongside foodie demonstrations.

scampston.co.uk


5 on the Farm Festival 

Where: Cannon Hall Farm, near Barnsley off the M1

When: 28-30 August

What: OK, food is just part of this event but a special one - with demos by Tim Bilton and food chat with Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen. Lots of hearty food stalls too. 

Tim Bilton's 5 on the Farm Festival picnic pie 

Tim Bilton's 5 on the Farm Festival picnic pie - Credit: Tim Bilton

Enjoy: Animals and more animals - not to mention all the star of the 5 on the Farm series headed up by farmers Rob & Dave. Peppa Pig there too!  A very family affair. 

5onthefarm.com

Wold Top Brewery near Hunmanby 

Wold Top Brewery near Hunmanby - Credit: Wold Top Brewery

Big Sky Beer Festival  

Where: Wold Top Brewery, Hunmanby, Yorkshire Coast

When: 27-28 August 

What: Wold Top Brewery's annual Big Sky Beer Festival is not only an opportunity to taste a range of Wold Top's award-winning beers, but also to try out 18 guest beers on draught!

Enjoy: A weekend of selected ales, food, live music in the brewery and camping on the Yorkshire Wolds. 

woldtopbrewery 

Yorkshire Life
Food and Drink
Yorkshire

Don't Miss

Bashall Spirits gin

Lancashire Life | Win

Win the full range of Bashall Spirits Gins

Bashall Spirits

Logo Icon
Nydsley Hall

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a three nights stay at Nydsley Hall in Pateley Bridge

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon
Mission Impossible 7 train

Derbyshire Life | Updated

Mission Impossible 7 action sequence filmed in the Peak District

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The Glasshouse at the Grove in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Life

20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire

Victoria Purcell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus