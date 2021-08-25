Feast at Yorkshire's foodie weekend
It's a massive weekend of food and drink festival fun in Yorkshire this Bank Holiday Weekend with the chance to meet chefs, watch demos, try street food and sample a tipple or two.
Here's our guide to a party near you!
Malton Food Lovers Festival:
Where: Malton, North Yorkshire. Trains direct from York or hit the A64
When: Kicks off at 9am on Saturday/Sunday and 10am on Bank Holiday Monday.
What: This is the freebie food festival that has put Malton on the map as Yorkshire's Food Capital. The town is awash with foodie independents and artisans who give this event a chilled vibe - so much so that they dub this fest, 'the foodie Glastonbury'
Enjoy: Main stage with MasterChef Champion 2021 Tom Rhodes and Master Pâtissier Benoit Blin – most well-known for his judging role on Bake Off: The Professionals.
See James Mackenzie, owner and chef at the Michelin-starred Pipe and Glass on Saturday and Malton’s very own patissier Florian Poirot on Sunday.
The Cook’s Place will host a range of workshops and courses throughout the weekend. From knife skills, making your own takeaway at home, to the Yorkshire Pudding Bake Off,
Live music, Pop-Up picnic area, street food and children's entertainment.
Harrogate Food & Drink Festival
Where: Ripley Castle, Ripley, near Harrogate on the A61.
When: 28-30 August
What: A very community focussed event championing local artisans, musicians and makers. Street food very much at the heart of it all - so come hungry!
Enjoy: Loads of fun for children, the chance to shop at the artisan market and discover locale talent. A arty feel to it all with street performers and live music throughout.
The Great Northern Food & Drink Festival
Where: Scampston Hall near Malton, off the A 64
When 28-30 August
What: Gorgeous surroundings to relax in as you meet local businesses showcasing their produce.Expect a wide variety of food and drinks, crafts, locally produced meat, cheese and baked goods.
Enjoy: Plenty of entertainment for all ages with live music, baking competitions and fairground rides alongside foodie demonstrations.
5 on the Farm Festival
Where: Cannon Hall Farm, near Barnsley off the M1
When: 28-30 August
What: OK, food is just part of this event but a special one - with demos by Tim Bilton and food chat with Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen. Lots of hearty food stalls too.
Enjoy: Animals and more animals - not to mention all the star of the 5 on the Farm series headed up by farmers Rob & Dave. Peppa Pig there too! A very family affair.
Big Sky Beer Festival
Where: Wold Top Brewery, Hunmanby, Yorkshire Coast
When: 27-28 August
What: Wold Top Brewery's annual Big Sky Beer Festival is not only an opportunity to taste a range of Wold Top's award-winning beers, but also to try out 18 guest beers on draught!
Enjoy: A weekend of selected ales, food, live music in the brewery and camping on the Yorkshire Wolds.