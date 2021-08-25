Published: 8:12 AM August 25, 2021

Malton is known as Yorkshire's Food Capital and the free weekend festival is great for all ages - Credit: visitmalton

It's a massive weekend of food and drink festival fun in Yorkshire this Bank Holiday Weekend with the chance to meet chefs, watch demos, try street food and sample a tipple or two.

Here's our guide to a party near you!

Malton Food Lovers Festival:

Where: Malton, North Yorkshire. Trains direct from York or hit the A64

When: Kicks off at 9am on Saturday/Sunday and 10am on Bank Holiday Monday.

What: This is the freebie food festival that has put Malton on the map as Yorkshire's Food Capital. The town is awash with foodie independents and artisans who give this event a chilled vibe - so much so that they dub this fest, 'the foodie Glastonbury'

MasterChef The Professionals Champion 2021, Tom Rhodes - Credit: Tom Rhodes

Enjoy: Main stage with MasterChef Champion 2021 Tom Rhodes and Master Pâtissier Benoit Blin – most well-known for his judging role on Bake Off: The Professionals.

READ: Tom Rhodes tells us his about his food favourites

See James Mackenzie, owner and chef at the Michelin-starred Pipe and Glass on Saturday and Malton’s very own patissier Florian Poirot on Sunday.

The Cook’s Place will host a range of workshops and courses throughout the weekend. From knife skills, making your own takeaway at home, to the Yorkshire Pudding Bake Off,

Live music, Pop-Up picnic area, street food and children's entertainment.

visitmalton.com





Harrogate Food & Drink Festival

Where: Ripley Castle, Ripley, near Harrogate on the A61.

When: 28-30 August

What: A very community focussed event championing local artisans, musicians and makers. Street food very much at the heart of it all - so come hungry!

Enjoy: Loads of fun for children, the chance to shop at the artisan market and discover locale talent. A arty feel to it all with street performers and live music throughout.

harrogatefoodfestival.com

Scampston Garden Cafe - Credit: Laura Kate Bradley

The Great Northern Food & Drink Festival

Where: Scampston Hall near Malton, off the A 64

When 28-30 August

What: Gorgeous surroundings to relax in as you meet local businesses showcasing their produce.Expect a wide variety of food and drinks, crafts, locally produced meat, cheese and baked goods.

Enjoy: Plenty of entertainment for all ages with live music, baking competitions and fairground rides alongside foodie demonstrations.

scampston.co.uk





5 on the Farm Festival

Where: Cannon Hall Farm, near Barnsley off the M1

When: 28-30 August

What: OK, food is just part of this event but a special one - with demos by Tim Bilton and food chat with Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen. Lots of hearty food stalls too.

Tim Bilton's 5 on the Farm Festival picnic pie - Credit: Tim Bilton

Enjoy: Animals and more animals - not to mention all the star of the 5 on the Farm series headed up by farmers Rob & Dave. Peppa Pig there too! A very family affair.

5onthefarm.com

Wold Top Brewery near Hunmanby - Credit: Wold Top Brewery

Big Sky Beer Festival

Where: Wold Top Brewery, Hunmanby, Yorkshire Coast

When: 27-28 August

What: Wold Top Brewery's annual Big Sky Beer Festival is not only an opportunity to taste a range of Wold Top's award-winning beers, but also to try out 18 guest beers on draught!

Enjoy: A weekend of selected ales, food, live music in the brewery and camping on the Yorkshire Wolds.

woldtopbrewery.com