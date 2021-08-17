Essex gin: Meet the makers celebrating North Essex's coast

Published: 5:57 PM August 17, 2021

In this series, Essex Life meets Essex’s best local gin producers. Here, we look at East Coast Distillery in Thorpe-le-Soken.

Created by Ben and Lucy Mann along with their friends Nichole North and Simon Burrows, the East Coast Distillery celebrated its first birthday in June this year.



Director Ben said: "Our original business plan was based on local bars, restaurants and pubs stocking our gin, but obviously this has been a tremendously hard year for the sector.

"Instead, we have seen the growth in people having a drink at home. We have been open for sales at the distillery and online sales have done really well.

"During a time when people have been forced to spend so much more time at home and exploring their local area, we have really seen people seek out local products and things they have a connection with.”

Distiller and chief taster Simon added: “We have heard from people that not only do they love Tide’s Fortune, our first gin, but that it tastes even better when they have been able to see first-hand what we do – by coming down to visit the distillery, meeting ‘Monty’ our still, learning about the botanicals we use and how we make it.

"Customers can even go for a short walk from the distillery to one of our foraging spots," Simon adds, "to see just how local some of our ingredients are!”



Indeed, a driving force for the business was to celebrate the beautiful North Essex coast, the place they all live.

The distillery is based on the outskirts of Thorpe-le-Soken, and the three botanical ‘stars of the show’ are foraged or grown within a stone's throw from the distillery.

Sea purslane is foraged on the backwaters, fennel is grown at the distiller, and a local farm produces sea buckthorn just a few fields away.

In a nod to the beauty of the local coastline, the six panels of the bottle celebrate the local area and gin, and most importantly the bottle is plastic-free.

The coastline is held dear – so much so that a donation from each bottle sold goes to local coastal charities, which for the past 12 months was the Essex Wildlife Trust.



Building on a successful first year, the team are keen to persuade you to visit their distillery to learn about gin and explore the local area.

Ben said: “We are open every Friday and Saturday for people to pop in, and on Saturdays we offer free short tours and tastings. We will also be offering a range of other events.”

Recently they held a hugely popular flower arranging with gin and tonic class. Ben said: “It was a roaring success; everyone enjoyed taking some time to create something beautiful, meet new people, and of course, have some gin!”

Lucy added: “We also have the excitement of a new product about to be launched in the coming months. Again, it will be a classic London dry gin utilising many locally grown and foraged ingredients, but this time we have looked towards the hedgerows and local orchards for inspiration.

"It is absolutely delicious, and we can’t wait to see what people think.”



East Coast Distillery is open every Friday and Saturday from 10am to 3pm; Landermere Farm Buildings 3A Landermere, Thorpe-le-soken, CO16 0NH; eastcoastdistillery.co.uk

