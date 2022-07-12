Glyndebourne's Veggie Delights!  Four plant-forward recipes from new-look Nether Wallop

Glyndebourne’s new-look restaurant Nether Wallop has a sustainable and ‘plant-forward’ menu – here are their favourites for you to make and enjoy at home

Centred around an open kitchen and prioritising sustainability, Nether Wallop’s Executive Chef Steve Groves has introduced a vibrant new menu with dishes he knows are packed with flavour.

Glyndebourne's executive chef Steve Groves has created a plant forward menu - Credit: Jodi Hinds

‘There’s plenty of focus on creating an abundance of delicious, vibrant plates of food that are packed with flavour and are guilt-free,’ he says. ‘We’re a plant-forward restaurant because whilst there will be an emphasis on using more plant-based ingredients to help reduce our carbon footprint, we will still offer some sustainably sourced meat, fish and animal products.

‘With the banquet style of service, we really want to create a fun, lively atmosphere that feels like a real occasion.’

Grilled aubergine, pine nut cream, rose harissa, Kalamata olives and herbs

Grilled aubergine, pine nut cream, rose harissa, Kalamata olives and herbs (2) - Credit: Glyndebourne

Serves 4

2 aubergines

2 tbsp light olive oil

100g Pine nuts

175ml Almond milk

5g Nutritional yeast flakes

Salt

Lemon juice

50g Rose harissa (I like to use belazu but use your favourite)

Fresh soft herbs (I used basil, mint and dill but feel free to experiment)

Pre heat oven to 180c

Cut the aubergines into quarters lengthwise, rub the oil over the flesh sides and season with salt. Grill the flesh sides either on a hot griddle pan or over a BBQ until caramelised and slightly charred. Transfer to a baking tray and roast in a 180c oven for 10-15 minutes or until tender.

For the pine nut cream toast the pine nuts at 180c for 5 minutes, keep 25g aside for garnish. Transfer remaining 75g pine nuts to a blender along with the almond milk, yeast flakes and a pinch of salt, blend until smooth. Strain through a sieve and warm in a saucepan, check seasoning and add salt if needed and a little lemon juice to balance the richness.

Lay the aubergine wedges onto a serving plate and top with the pine nut sauce, rose harissa, toasted pine nuts and pick some of the herbs over the top.





Courgette, pea and broad bean salad with pickled lemon

Serves 4

2 large or 3 medium sized Courgettes

200g Petit pois (fresh or frozen)

200g Broad beans (fresh or frozen)

1 Banana Shallot

50ml Extra virgin olive oil

100g Pitted Kalamata olives

50g Pea shoots

1 Lemon

50ml White wine vinegar

20g Sugar

First pickle the lemon. This relatively sweet pickle really gives the lemon a boost and over the salad it gives a real burst of flavour and acidity. Cut the lemon in half and then slice across as thinly as possible. Mix the vinegar and sugar, add a little salt then mix this with the lemon slices in a bowl and allow to sit for at least an hour.

If using fresh peas, pod them and cook them in broad beans in boiling salted water for 2 minutes or until tender. Halt the cooking by plunging them into iced water, and remove the skin from the broad beans. If using frozen, allow them to defrost and pop the skins off the broad beans.

Cut the courgettes in quarters lengthwise. Finely dice the shallot and cook gently in a pan over a medium heat with the olive oil and a little salt until soft. Add the courgettes and cook until they’re warmed through. They don’t need to be fully cooked as we want to retain as much freshness and vibrancy as possible. Tear the olives in half and add to the courgettes along with the peas and beans, warm those through also. Check the seasoning and adjust with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Spoon the warm salad into a serving bowl and scatter the pickled lemon over the top. (Half of it will be enough, use the rest in another salad) finish with the pea shoots.

Hasselback potatoes, garlic and rosemary

Hasselback potatoes, garlic and rosemary - Credit: Glyndebourne

Serves 4

1kg Charlotte potatoes

100ml Light olive oil

8 Cloves garlic

4-6 sprigs rosemary

Preheat the oven to 180c

Heat the oil in a roasting dish in the oven. Take a thin slice off one side of the potatoes, this will give you a flat base. You want to slice the potatoes across at 2-3mm intervals but not all the way through. A bamboo skewer either side of the potato when cutting your slices will act as a good stopper.

Add the potatoes to the oil and season with salt. Spoon some of the oil over the top of the potatoes, add the garlic and place back in the oven. Cook for around 45 minutes or until tender in the middle and crisp on the outside, basting every 15 minutes and add the rosemary during the second basting.

Once cooked remove from the oil and place in a serving bowl with the garlic cloves and some fresh rosemary if you wish.

Simple Asparagus, Sunflower Seed Mayonnaise

Simple Asparagus, Sunflower Seed Mayonnaise - Credit: Glyndebourne

Serves 4

For the sunflower seed mayonnaise

250ml sunflower oil, extra virgin/cold pressed if available

100g Sunflower seeds

1 egg yolk

1tsp Dijon mustard

25ml Sherry vinegar

pinch of salt

Asparagus

24 Asparagus spears

75g Unsalted butter

To make the sunflower seed mayonnaise crush the sunflower seeds then warm 50ml of the sunflower oil in a frying pan, add the sunflower seeds and toast until evenly browned.

Add the remaining oil and allow to cool before passing through a fine sieve.

Whisk together the yolk, mustard, vinegar and salt. Gradually incorporate the oil in a slow steady stream whilst whisking until a thick emulsion is achieved (If this consistency in reached before all of the oil is added loosen with a few drops of water).

Check seasoning and adjust if necessary.

Break the asparagus spears by holding gently at each end and bending until it breaks at its tender point. Juice or blend all these rough ends them with a little water and strain. Reserve the juice.

Heat a pan wide enough to contain all of the asparagus in a single layer then add the asparagus. Season with salt and cook until the asparagus just about starts to roast. At this point add the asparagus stock to just cover the asparagus. Bring to the boil and cover with a lid or foil. Cook for 3 minutes then remove the lid and continue to boil until most of the liquid has reduced away and what is left forms an emulsion with the butter giving a nice glaze to the asparagus.

Serve asparagus with a spoonful of the mayonnaise and some toasted sunflower seeds.