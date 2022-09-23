The Great British Bake Off: How is Dorset’s Carole doing?  

It's Biscuit Week on Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off 2022, and Carole from Sherborne is hoping macaron burger-bites and Phantom of the Opera ginger biscuit mask will wow the judges.

Week two in The Great British Bake Off tent saw our plucky bakers tackling biscuits. And Dorset’s ‘Compost Carole’ was up for the GBBO challenge. The first of which was to create 18 identical macarons, decorated not to look like macarons. As Paul Hollywood declared to fellow judge Prue Leith: ‘They have two hours to create something that packs a punch!’ Prue was looking for macarons that were: ‘Light, perfectly shaped, crisp on the outside, chewy on the inside, vibrant in both taste and colour.’

Carole, not a Dorset baker to miss with her glorious pink and purple hair and broad smile - Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

In a little video segment of Carole in her Dorset greenhouse, there were echoes of Lt. Colonel Kilgore’s wistful comment about the 'smell of napalm' in Apocalypse Now, as she happily declared: ‘I love the smell of a greenhouse!’ Who doesn't Carole, I'm with you there.

As the judges came to her baking station, Carole revealed that her macarons would resemble bite-sized burgers, with an orange and chocolate butter cream, green chocolate lettuce and fondant tomatoes. Across the tent, fitness instructor Sandro was also going burger, with passionfruit and rum flavours, a salted caramel ganache and fondant chips. However, it was Dawn’s yo-yo inspired macarons that took the prize with its sharp strawberry flavours and fondant string. Both she and Maxy, who created daisy-shaped macarons, received a Hollywood handshake, the first of this series.

The technical bake, an ‘absolute classic’, was 12 chocolate-dipped Garabaldi biscuits. Often referred to as ‘squashed fly’ biscuits, Carole came a commendable 4th out of eleven, showing that she can nail a biscuit like this with ease.

Carole from Sherborne in Dorset chatting to Matt Lucas inside The Great British Bake Off tent - Credit: Channel 4 / Love Productions

And so, onto the showstopper – to create a 3D biscuit mask, using different biscuits, that could stand up on a frame. The judges were looking for ‘extravagant, ostentatious creations that combined flavour and texture.’

Carole, clearly revelling in this showstopper challenge, said a love of musicals inspired her Phantom of the Opera mask, made from ginger biscuit. Paul quickly spies that she is making this using lard only – his famous eyebrow arches - ‘I’m not convinced that will work.’

Carole creates her fabulous mask, finishing with time to spare. ‘Anybody want any help?’ she asks her fellow bakers. Literally as the words leave her mouth, she looks in horror at her beautiful mask slowly collapses. Noel tells her to ‘stay calm’ while other bakers gather round to see what can be done. ‘It’s fully collapsed,’ she sobs.

Presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in cake corner in The Great British Bake Off tent - Credit: Channel 4 / Love Productions

And so to the judging...‘We had a little bit of a problem,’ says Carole, as Prue and Paul look at her Phantom of the Opera inspired mask. ‘The piping is beautiful,’ says Prue, ‘and the flavours are good.’ Paul gently suggests that this was simply an issue of the wrong biscuit recipe for the job. ‘Using lard made it too soft.’

Back in their biscuit-filled lair, the judges debate who will be leaving the show. Carole, Rebs and Maisam are the three bakers at the bottom of this week's biscuit tin. Carole knows this is crunch time. ‘If I do go through, it will be by the skin of my teeth,’ she says.

18-year-old Maisam was the second baker to leave The Great British Bake Off tent at the end of Biscuit Week has a moment in the spotlight on The great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice - Credit: Channel 4 / Love Productions

However, it is 18-year-old Maisam who bids a tearful goodbye to her fellow bakers. ‘That was an emotional ride,’ says Carole, ‘I need to pull my socks up.’

Next week is Bread Week. I’m sure Dorset’s Carole with rise to the occasion. I can’t wait to see what this joyful, pinked-haired baker from Sherborne who loves the smell of a greenhouse creates in this famous baking tent.

The Great British Bake off bakers for 2022 (L to R (back) James, Sandro, Maxy, Kevin, Abdul (front) Carole (from Dorset), Maisam, Syabira, Rebs, Dawn, William, Janusz - Credit: Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions

