78 award-winning food and drink products from Dorset you have to try

Published: 3:19 PM September 30, 2021

Great Taste Awards Supreme Judging Panel - as well as judging in the main awards, this collection of finely tuned tastebuds also judge all the 3-star winners for the Supreme Champion Awards - Credit: Sam Pelly

Some 355 esteemed palates rigorously blind tasted and judged, in a social distanced way, 14,113 entries from 108 countries in the 2021 Great Taste Awards (GTA). Organised by the Guild of Fine Foods, whose HQ is in Gillingham, five Dorset products gained the coveted 3-star GTA, the top accolade in these highly-regarded national awards. Rampisham-based Capreolus Fine Foods scooped up two 3-star awards for their Venison and Pork Chorizo (made with wild venison, free range pork and Spanish purple garlic), and Dorset Soft Salami (a spreadable ambient pate style with notes of orange zest, paprika, rosemary and juniper).

Capreolus' Dorset Soft Salami - one of two 3-star winners - Credit: Capreolus Fine Foods

Venison and Pork Chorizo from Capreolus another 3-star winner - Credit: Capreolus Fine Foods

The other 3-star wins went to Hollis Mead Organic Salted Butter; Sweet Fennel Ice Cream from Purbeck Ice Cream; and The Wasabi Company’s Organic White Sesame Oil.

Purbeck Ice Cream won 3-stars with their Sweet Fennel Ice Cream - Credit: Purbeck Ice Cream

The Wasabi Company's 3-star winner - Credit: The Wasabi Company

One of the five Great Taste 3-star award winners - Credit: Hollis Mead

Dorset 2-star GTA winners: Mei Zhan Oolong Tea (Wan Ling Tea House); 70% Madagascar Chocolate Flakes, Gingerbread Caramel Chocolate, Dorset Sea Salt Caramel Gelato (Chococo); Orange Curd Roulade (Lizzie Baking Bird); Almost Famous Brownie - Sea Salt (The Lookout Café, Poole); Sakura Cherryleaf 65% Dark Milk Chocolate with Gran Palo cacao (Solkiki Chocolatemaker); New Forest Pannage Ham, Dorset Truffled Salami, Dorset Venison and Green Peppercorn Salami (Capreolus Fine Foods); Dorset Nduja, Fennel and White Pepper Salami (The Real Cure); Prime Aurox Beef Mince (Lyons Hill Farm, Dorchester); Dorset Strained Yoghurt - Whole Milk, Dorset Dairy Cultured Cream, Dorset Cultured Butter - 2% salt, Dorset Cultured Butter – Chilli Edition (The Dorset Dairy Co); Double Cream (Madjeston Milk Station); Hollis Mead Organic Milk; Woodlands Dairy Melbury Cheese; Baboo Gelato Coffee Gelato and Salted Maca Millionaire (Green + Grainy Ltd).

Chococo's raft of GTA 2021 award-winning products from drinking chocolate flakes to brownies - Credit: Chococo

Dorset 1-star GTA winners: Badger Fursty Ferret, Badger Tanglefoot & Milk Made - Bottle Conditioned Stout Badger Beers/Hall & Woodhouse; Mounters 13 Shaftesbury Dry Gin Mounters Gin; Shanty Seaweed Botanical Vodka Shanty Spirit; Black Cow Vodka Black Cow; Dorset Fire Tonic Weymouth 51; Can Sai 'Competition' Guan Yin Wang (Wan Ling Tea House); Norlo Organic Caffeinated Coffee Whole Bean & Norlo Organic Lightly Caffeinated Coffee Whole Bean; Chococo 100% Los Rios Ecuador Chocolate Flakes & Sea Salt Caramel Brownie & Out of Africa Truffle & Peach Bellini; Lavender Blue Bakery Coffee Sponge Cake & Chocolate Salted Caramel Roulade; Purbeck Ice Cream Ecuadorian Dark 72% Chocolate Bar & Ecuadorian Dark 72% Chocolate Bar with Natural Raspberry; Solkiki Chocolatemaker 67% Organic Dark Chocolate with Samphire – Gran Palo Blanco Piura, Peru & Bourbon Smoked 64% Dark Milk Chocolate with Costa Esmeraldas cacao & Olive wood Smoked 62% Dark Milk Chocolate with Gran Chililique cacao & Applewood Smoked 63% Dark Milk Chocolate with Gran Nativo cacao ; Bittersweet Orange Membrillo Global Harvest ; Chilli Jam & Spicy Red Onion Marmalade The Cherry Tree; Aubergine Chutney & Spicy Tomato Kasundi Chutney Ajar Of; Mrs Mack's Organic Poppyseed Dressing Mackaness-Loyd Foods; Portland Hogget & Iron Age Pork Sausages Lyons Hill Farm; Free Range Bronze Christmas Bronze Harry Street Meats; Whole Organic Chicken Angel Cottage Organics;

Time for some ice cream judging at the GTA's - all products are blind taste tested, so no one knows who made the product or its brand name - its all done on taste, smell and look - Credit: Sam Pelly

Maple & Walnut Gelato Baboo Gelato; Christine's Sticky Toffee Ginger Pudding Christine's Puddings; Dressed Crab & Classic Crab Cakes Dorset Shellfish; Hollis Mead Organic Cream Hollis Mead; Sweet Potato Spinach & Cheese Pasty Lizzie Baking Bird; Madjeston Milk Station Pasteurised Unhomogenised Whole Milk Madjeston Milk Station; Meggy Moo's Unhomogenised Whole Milk, Meggy Moo's Semi-Skimmed Milk, Meggy Moo's Skimmed Milk, Meggy Moo's Sea Salted Butter Meggy Moo's Dairy; Golding, Austen, and Smokey Burns The Book and Bucket Cheese Company; Dorset Dairy Co Double Cream & Dorset Cultured Butter – Seaweed Edition The Dorset Diary Co; Woodlands Dairy Organic Sheep Milk Yoghurt Woodlands Dairy.

GTA Judges in action at the Guild of Fine Foods HQ in Gillingham - Credit: Sam Pelly

All Great Taste 3-star award-winning products are re-judged to find this year’s regional Golden Fork Trophy winners (Capreolous won the Golden Fork Charcuterie Product of the Year in 2019 with their Guanciale). The Great Taste Supreme Champion 2021 is announced in mid-October.

Find a full list of all this year's winners at greattasteawards.co.uk/results