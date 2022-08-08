Great Taste Awards 2022: Award winners from Suffolk

The Great Taste Awards are a big deal in the Food and Drink industry, and the results for the 2022 awards are finally in. Products from all over Kent have picked up over 100 accolades in total.





Three Star Ratings

NuttyOgoo - Organic Cold Pressed Peanut Oil

NuttyOgoo is a small family run business based in Sevenoaks and headed by Thibaut aka ''Ogoo'', who grew up in Benin in West Africa where the cuisine features Peanuts heavily and not just as snacks or as peanut butter, so he decided it was a great opportunity to share his cultures love of Peanuts with the UK and the rest was history.

Organic Cold Pressed Peanut Oil has a high smoke point so it makes for a great oil to fry in for extra crispiness!





Two Star Ratings

The Cook Kitchen - Green Thai Chicken Curry, Quiche Lorraine and Chocolate and Raspberry Roulade

The Cook Kitchen create tasty frozen meals that can be heated up at home for an easy yet delicious dinning experience. Three of their products won two-star awards this year proving that frozen ready to cook meals can be packed full of flavour.





North Charcuterie - Kent Salami, Kent Bresaola and Kent Air dried ham

North Charcuterie is a Charcuterie producer based in East Farleigh who specialise in delectable salami, bresaola, hams and more, using only the finest rare breed British pigs who have high welfare living conditions.





Blackwoods Cheese Company - Graceburn Original and Edmund Tew

Blackwoods Cheese Company are specialists in raw, unpasteurised cow's milk cheese, and their range of products have proved very popular since the company's inception in 2013. The award-winning cheese at this year's Great Taste Awards are the Graceburn Original, a marinated soft cheese, and the Edmund Tew, which is a raw soft cheese with a nutty rind.





Condimaniac - Flying Fox

Chatham-based company Condimaniac and their award-winning Flying Fox sauce employ the Carolina Reaper, which is the world's hottest chilli, to amp up the heat in their artisan condiment. Despite having quite the punch, there is a complex profile of flavours that don't get lost behind the spiciness, which is perhaps why the Flying Fox won over the Great Taste judges this year.





Dockyard Jam Factory - Winter Preserve

Dockyard Jam Factory was born out of the 2020 lockdown, and founder Laura Chapman Quinn has come on leaps and bounds with her business winning a Great Taste award for her products for the second year in a row.





Yes Chef Boxes - Steak, Ale & Stilton Pie

Yes Chef Boxes are a weekly meal subscription service where you pick your menu, and fresh ingredients along with detailed instructions are delivered straight to your door. The Award Winning Steak, Ale and Stilton pie belongs to Yes Chef Boxes' Lazy Days range which takes any prep of your meal out of the equation, and you can literally pop the pie straight in the oven





Cellar Head Brewing Company - Wonderland and Fireside

Situated on the Kent/Sussex border, Celler Head Brewing Company is an award-winning microbrewery that was founded in 2017. The two two-star rating products for this year are Wonderland, a New England IPA and Fireside, a bottled beer.





Chrystal's - Scottish Beef Sausage & Black Pudding Sausage Roll

Gravesend Borough Market is home to Crystal's, a unique Scottish coffee shop and kitchen. This year their tasty Scottish Beef Sausage & Black Pudding Sausage Roll wowed the judges and won a two-star rating.





The Indian Dish - Onion Bhaji

The Indian Dish is a catering company based in West Malling that serve up traditional Indian food for a range of different occasions, from weddings to business functions and beyond.

Their Onion Bhaji's hit the right spot as judges exclaimed, "We found them quite moreish and could tell they were really well made: wonderful work".





Herbert's - Gypsy Tart Ice Cream

You can't get much more Kentish than Gypsy Tart, and that is perhaps why Herbert's Gypsy Tart Ice Cream is a sure-fire hit. This year Herbert's delicious homemade sweet treat bagged itself a two-star rating, so be sure to grab one when in Folkestone!





Discover the rest of the Great Taste Awards 2022 winners from Kent here.





