How a green Michelin-starred chef is branching out at Flimwell Park

The buildings at Flimwell Park are what you might expect to see in Scandinavia not Sussex - Credit: Key & Quill

Hungry to create a rural eco-development, the owners of iconic Flimwell Park have enticed green Will Devlin to open his latest restaurant in a ground-breaking site that you'd expect to see in Scandanavia rather than Sussex



PHOTOS: Key & Quill

Drive along the A268 Flimwell to Hawkhurst road and it’s easy to see why motorists do a double take as they pass a group of narrow timber towers on stilts rising up against a woodland backdrop. Resembling structures you might expect to see in Scandinavia rather than Sussex, they’re the most visible sight in a ground-breaking £6 million scheme that has set a benchmark for rural eco-development.

Lying within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it has taken a decade of consultation, planning, coppicing and building work to see Flimwell Park become a reality. Husband and wife team Chris and Renate O’Callaghan run the Regalmain property development company and bought the 46-acre site at auction in 2003.

Formerly a bird park in the 1980s, the barns and avian facilities were derelict and Chris saw great potential in the site and gradually the idea for an eco-community combining living, working, recreation and learning was born.

A team of foresters, ecologists and permaculturists were engaged to handle the sensitive project. During the initial surveying process, the virtually extinct Heath Lobelia was discovered growing in the woodland. Flimwell Park is one of only six UK locations where the native wild plant is known to exist and, with grant funding and botanical expertise from Sussex Lund and the Species Recovery Trust, the park has become part of a conservation drive by Natural England and Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew to protect the Heath Lobelia.

The natural surroundings of ancient woodland, ponds, plants and wildlife are now thriving alongside a diverse set of new neighbours that have moved into the woodland habitat. They include sustainable clothing and accessory brand Swole Panda, co-working space The Hive, the Wild Iris Spa, Sugar and Shutter Photography, cyber security company Lepide and Quench Cycles. They are all based in the towers and surrounding buildings situated next to a car park equipped with electric vehicle charging points. As well as dropping by to visit the retailers or walk in the woods, visitors can stay overnight in one of 10 subterranean chalets. For youngsters there’s also the Weald at Heart Forest School.

Chef Will Devlin has a green Michelin star - Credit: Key & Quill

When it’s time to eat that’s where Will Devlin comes in. He’d also been curious as he watched the woodland development evolve. ‘I first saw Flimwell Park when it was being built and I drove past,’ he says. ‘It became a bit of a talking point around the area with people asking what it was. I thought the architecture looked cool and all I knew was that it was being marketed as offices and workshops. They got in touch in 2019 and asked if I wanted to open a cafe here, but I didn’t really think I’d want to have somewhere on a business park so I said no thank you.’

Will owns and runs The Curlew, a former Bodiam coaching inn showcasing locally sourced ingredients, and The Small Holding kitchen and farm eight miles away in Kilndown, over the Kent border. Last year The Small Holding was awarded a Michelin Green Star, an annual accolade for restaurants championing sustainable practices.

Will admits he wasn’t actively looking for a third business but after spotting his green credentials Flimwell Park’s owners wouldn’t take no for an answer.

'They got in touch again and explained more about the park,’ he says. ‘As it’s only up the road from The Curlew I thought I’d better go and have a look. As soon as I pulled off the road into the driveway it just blew me away. The way everything is built from wood it felt like being in the woods.

‘I was shown the space that became Birchwood and it was just great. A big open space with natural light, huge chunky beams, a polished concrete floor and a terrace into the woods. The place and the ethos is exactly what I believe in, such as the use of solar energy and the architecture using renewable wood, so the answer was yes.’

Covid impacted the work schedule and in October last year Will finally opened the large set of industrial-size double doors that lead through a windowless frontage into Birchwood. What lies beyond - a full-size silver birch installation - invariably comes as a surprise to first-time customers.

If you go down to the woods today you'll find Birchwood - Credit: Key & Quill

Birchwood, which is open for breakfast and lunch, is an integral part of its surroundings. A row of silver birch trunks lead into the room with earth-coloured walls and the bar, lamp shades and other fittings are made from recycled sustainable wood.

The earth walls blend with the natural surroundings of Birchwood - Credit: Key & Quill





‘The woodland needed to be coppiced to bring light back in,’ he explains. ‘We need to work hand in hand with nature. We dragged the trees up from the woods to put in the restaurant. Silver birch is also an incredibly versatile material to use and it is very durable. Materials have been used to create a building that has a connection with the woodlands.

‘The idea is that we stop using woodland like a spectator sport. It shouldn’t be like it’s Sunday lunch so we’ll go for a 20-minute walk afterwards. Woods are part of our life, and have been for thousands of years. If we’re lucky enough to have the opportunity we should build woodland into our daily routine. We need that fun and natural connection on a more regular basis. There’s so much the forest does for us, not just in terms of oxygen but for wellness, the smells that come out of the soil and the organisms and microbial life.’

The ever-changing bistro-style menu, that is projected onto the wall to avoid wasting paper, centres around locally-sourced ingredients from artisan suppliers and produce which is, quite literally, on the doorstep.

‘For lunch we have three starters, three mains and three desserts which means we have the freedom to change it all the time and we pretty much eliminate food waste by not having a vast menu,’ Will explains. ‘We forage in the woodland. We have just been tapping birch sap which is a sugary syrup we use in desserts. Mushrooms grow around the birch trees and we were picking them last year. There’s also wood sorrel and wild garlic and we’re looking to get a kiln in the woods so we can make our own charcoal.

‘We also do takeaways as we felt people might want to grab some food and go and sit in the woods, or if they are in one of the units doing a pottery class or something they can take their food with them. If people are passing and don’t want to get a sandwich from the petrol station they can come here and get proper food. We’re not fast food, but people can have a little walk while they’re waiting.’

A stint working in London means Will appreciates the surroundings even more, and regularly tells his team to take a break in the woods.

‘In London we worked in an underground kitchen and when we went out for a break we’d go to where the bins were in an alleyway,’ he says. ‘Pretty much every time I’m here I go for a walk, even if it’s just five minutes. I encourage the team to do the same, even if they say they’re too busy. I tell them to literally take five minutes and there is such a difference when they come back.’

birchwoodrestaurant.com

Try a trio of Will’s recipes from Birchwood

All recipes serve four

Pancakes with blueberry compote

Everything is locally sourced at the restaurant - Credit: Key & Quill



For the pancakes

135g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp caster sugar

130ml milk

1 large egg

2 tbsp melted butter

For the blueberry compote

200g blueberries

50g sugar



In a large bowl, mix together the dry ingredients. In a separate bowl lightly whisk together the milk and egg, then stir in the melted butter. Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture and whisk together until the batter is smooth. Let the batter stand for a few minutes.

Make the compote by cooking the berries and sugar in a small pan until hot and glossy. Set aside while you make the pancakes.

Melt a knob of butter in a pan over a medium heat. Add a ladle of batter. It will seem very thick, but this is how it should be. Wait until the top of the pancake begins to bubble, then turn it over and cook until both sides are golden-brown, and the pancake has risen. Repeat until all the batter is used up. Serve with the blueberry compote, and lashings of maple syrup.

Pork chops with fennel and kohlrabi slaw

The limited menu at Birchwood eliminates food waste - Credit: Key & Quill

4 bone-in, skin-on pork chops, approx. 350g each

3 sprigs of thyme

50g butter

2 kohlrabi

1 fennel

1 small red onion

1 tsp Dijon mustard

80ml rapeseed oil

20ml fennel or apple cider vinegar

Salt

Remove the skin from the pork chops, leaving the fat. Discard the skin (or put into a hot oven to crisp for crackling) and score the fat, to help it render in the pan. Season the pork with salt on both sides and on the fat. Put a cold pan on a low heat and put the chops in fat side down.

Cook gently until the fat starts to slowly render. After 10 minutes on the fat side, turn the chops over and cook each side until golden brown. Add the butter and thyme sprigs and spoon the butter over the chops until nearly finished cooking. Remove the pan from the heat and rest, the residual heat will finish cooking through the chops.

Make the slaw by slicing the fennel, kohlrabi, and red onion into a bowl. Whisk together the oil, vinegar, mustard and a pinch of salt, until emulsified and pour over, tossing to combine. Serve with the pork.

Rhubarb and meadowsweet meringues

Forage for the meadowsweet used in this recipe - Credit: Key & Quill

For the meringue

115g egg whites

225g caster sugar

For the poached rhubarb

200g rhubarb, cut into 1cm dice

100g water

100g sugar



For the meadowsweet cream

250g double cream

50g meadowsweet cordial

For the meadowsweet cordial

Large bunch of meadowsweet, 40-50 heads - don’t rinse as you will wash all the pollen away

2 lemons, juiced

500g sugar

2 litres of water

Put the egg whites and sugar in a bowl over a bain marie or saucepan of simmering water and whisk until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture changes to a pearly light colour. Place in a mixing bowl and whisk until the mix becomes cool and firm. Pipe individual meringue nests onto a lined tray, then using an oiled spoon make a divot into each meringue. Bake at 120° for 15 minutes, turning the tray round and baking for another 10 - 15 minutes until the shells are crisp and firm. Leave in the oven to cool for several hours or overnight.

To make the meadowsweet cordial, use a fork to pull the flowers off the stems and put to one side. Pour the water, lemon juice and half of the sugar into a large saucepan and bring to the boil. Once the sugar has dissolved add the flowers and bring to a gentle simmer. Remove from the heat, cover, and leave to infuse overnight. Strain the flowers from the liquid and bring back to the boil, adding the remaining sugar, stirring until it is dissolved. Decant into a sterilised glass bottle. This will keep for a month and is delicious used in puddings or topped with sparkling water or wine.

Make the poached rhubarb by combining the small dice with the water and sugar and simmering for 5 minutes until just soft. Leave to cool. Whip the cream with 50g of the meadowsweet cordial.

Assemble the dessert by spooning the meadowsweet cream into the middle of each meringue nest and topping with the rhubarb compote. Garnish with a few reserved meadowsweet flowers.



