The Hairy Bikers hit West Yorkshire

Published: 9:09 AM October 21, 2021

The Hairy Bikers enjoy their crab cakes as they journey through west Yorkshire - Credit: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast

The Hairy Bikers are doing a cracking job of showcasing all that Yorkshire has to offer in terms of food producers, suppliers and chefs in their latest 'Go North' adventure.

Tonight (Thursday) they speed off to West Yorkshire to meet more inspiring food folk.

Raghid and Razan, owners of Dama Squeeky Cheese show the bikers how their cheese is made - Credit: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast

Si King and Dave Myers are no strangers to odd outfits and in this episode they don hairnet and overalls for a spot of cheese-making with Raghid and Razan Alsous, owners of Dama Squeeky Cheese,

Theirs is a captivating story; the Syrian refugees have made a successful business selling halloumi, coming to the UK after the war in Syria in 2012.

Razan made the decision to start her squeeky cheese empire to tap into her knowledge and background and provide for their three children. Now the business is a huge, award-winning success.





Dave Myers holding a sturgeon, with expert Amy, at KC Caviar, West Yorkshire. - Credit: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast

The affable pair also take a trip to Leeds’ stunning Kirkgate market to fill up their panier for their journey riding across the Dales, through Thirsk and Sowerby Bridge before finishing at KC Caviar, the only farm in the world that extracts caviar without killing fish.

Si King and Dave Myers with Monalisa, Fathima, owner of The Saffron Tree, West Yorkshire. - Credit: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast

Along the way, they meet a farming family producing the Icelandic dairy product skyr, Monalisa Fathima, owner of The Saffron Tree, creating authentic Indian ready meals, and a huge farm full of edible herbs.

Dish of the day - Curried Faggots! - Credit: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast

And on the menu as they cook are some eclectic recipes; ‘Full English Shakshuka’, blueberry muffins, curried faggots with masala potato and dhal as well as curried crab cakes.

Watch tonight on BBC 2 8pm or BBC iPlayer