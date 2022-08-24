Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Discover a barnstorming Hertfordshire gin

Tina Richardson

Published: 4:51 PM August 24, 2022
Copper in the Clouds Pineapple and Basil cocktail

James Grant has created a whimsical world of delicious gins using traditional methods in a Colliers End barn.

Gin producers are becoming very popular throughout the UK and Hertfordshire is no exception to the trend, so what makes them different from one another? As a lover of the drink, I'd argue that some gins taste the same. Copper in the Clouds however certainly stands out from the crowd. 

As I went up the drive to the distillery on Dowsetts Farm at Colliers End north of Ware I was greeted by distiller James Grant and his furry best friend Cooper. His distillery is in a renovated tractor barn surrounded by woodland and countryside where James uses two flame fired copper pot stills.

James Grant and Cooper

Botanical ingredients are macerated before heating in the stills to extract and intensify the flavour and aromatics. This traditional method produces a very pure product of the highest quality.

James has an extensive knowledge and background in distilling, and while working in London founded Copper in the Clouds, starting with his Flowerbomb Gin which uses floral botanicals. Today he also creates his popular seasonal gin liqueurs - Pineapple & Basil, Prickly Pear & Mandarin, Lychee and Mulled Blackberry, all with ingredients sourced as locally as possible.

To top it off, the fabulously fun and unusual animal label designs have a Hertfordshire theme. Find James' gins and gin liqueurs in Herts' farm shops, John Lewis and served in local pubs.  

This month, basil is growing in abundance in the Foxholes kitchen garden, creating a wonderful botanical aroma, perfect for a gloriously dreamy summer cocktail… 

Pineapple & Basil cocktail

Ingredients  
(for two cocktail glasses)
50ml Copper in the Clouds Pineapple & Basil Liqueur 
35ml pineapple juice  
10ml sugar syrup 
1 fresh egg white 
1 sprig fresh basil   

Method 
Combine all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker. 
Dry shake without ice to emulsify the egg white. 
Wet shake with ice for 15-20 seconds. 
Double strain into a cocktail glass. 
Garnish with a fresh sprig of basil, and enjoy! 

Tina Richardson is a food writer, cook and keeper of the kitchen garden at Foxholes Farm near Hertford 


