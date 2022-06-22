Win a year of farm shop food from Hinchcliffes worth £500

Win

Enjoy a variety of hand-picked delicious food for a year

Hinchliffe’s Farm Shop and The Rusty Bull Restaurant sit at the heart of the Pennines and Peak District, in between The Holme Valley and The Colne Valley with open countryside and beautiful views. Close to many excellent walking and cycling routes. Britain’s Oldest Farm Shop, Hinchliffe’s, established in 1929, pride themselves on offering only the absolute best, fresh produce.

Pulling on four generations of farming experience to deliver exceptional quality. Whether you are looking for home-reared beef straight from their own grass-fed herds, or fresh eggs daily from the flock of hens on the farm, they are committed to locally reared, grown, and homemade food.

Hinchliffe’s is housed in their state-of-the-art building, which opened in 2019, offering a large butchers counter, deli counter, a wide range of fruit and veg as well as a 10m wine and beer wall, which is home to exceptional world wines and local beers. Plus, their on-site bakery and many other locally sourced products.

Hinchliffe’s has a huge range of produce, made fresh on-site every day. From award-winning sausages, bacon and pies, to home reared beef, freshly baked bread, cakes, buns and pastries, farm fresh eggs, hand-picked fruit and veg, not to mention jams, pickles and ice creams. What’s more, the Hinchliffe family make it their business to handpick every product sold, using their own produce first and then looking to trusted local producers to provide the rest – and their passion for great food is matched by their passion for good, old-fashioned service. But beef is what Hinchliffe’s is most famous for and the meat from its pedigree herd, reared on pasture in the local area is hand-selected with the family involved at each stage of feeding and handling.

Hinchliffe’s highly skilled butchers bone out the beef, pork and lamb for the cuts and joints to fill their huge meat counter or cure the meat, and make award winning sausages, bacon and homemade pies and pasties on site every day.

The Rusty Bull is Hinchlilffes restaurant, which is situated next door to the farm shop, it offers you restaurant style surroundings with the best quality produce straight from Hinchliffes. Serving favourites such as seared salmon with pine nut and olive salsa, or one of Hinchliffe's famous hand reared steaks. Both for lunch and evening dining.