Hitchin’s Kitchen – sushi made in the Ribble Valley

A top chef has turned his Ribble Valley farmhouse into a gourmet sushi takeaway

A rural lane in Ribchester isn’t necessarily the first place that springs to mind when thinking about sushi hotspots but it’s already a firm favourite with fans of gourmet sushi.

Hitchin’s Kitchen – a high end sushi takeaway service – is the brainchild of Adam Hitchin, a chef who has trained and worked at prestigious locations such as Ballymaloe Cookery School, Michelin starred Gidleigh Park and Heston Blumenthal’s, The Fat Duck.

Applying the finishing touches - Credit: Martin Bostock

‘The pandemic shut restaurants so, with the help of my fiancée Sarah, I decided to offer to make and deliver comfort food; pies and traybakes. However, I am highly trained in the art of sushi – I was taught by authentic sushi masters – so when Sarah suggested people might welcome premium sushi after so much stodge, I agreed,’ says Adam, who was unaware it might bring traffic chaos to the quiet lane outside his farmhouse.

‘I hadn’t realised it would become quite so popular, quite so quickly. I posted the menu on Monday, people selected and collected on Friday or Saturday. It brought very long car queues – luckily, my neighbours were understanding,’ says Adam who still has the same timetable but now with collection time slots.

Adan and Sarah - Credit: Martin Bostock

Adam keeps his menu small, changing it weekly.

‘I prefer that as the sushi is freshly made from scratch and this way, customers can still sample a great variety. I devise my own recipes and offer a plant-based option, as well as favourites like salmon, soft shelled crab and spicey tuna.’

Cooking days are busy. He starts at 5am, preparing rice to an authentic Japanese recipe.

‘The fresh local ingredients are delivered only when customers have made their choice. Fish is delivered fresh and I then freeze and block it; a technique that ensures it is fit to be eaten raw,’ says Adam who is on a mission to dispel the myth that sushi is just raw fish.

‘It’s a large part but authentic sushi also includes cooked chicken and prawns, as well as flamed beef,’ says Adam who enjoys the practice of rolling sushi.

‘Sushi must appeal to the eye as well as the tastebuds and rolling it beautifully is a precise and delicate art, it's easy to end up with imperfection. When I was training I rolled wonky cylinders, put in too little rice and, sometimes, too much, which leads to a sad collapse.’

Sushi needs to look good and taste good says Adam - Credit: Martin Bostock

Adam ensures his sushi rolls are not harsh on the western palette but he is happy to work with other ingredients such as sea urchin and otoro – the belly cut of tuna – for those who want to try it.

‘We make time to speak to anyone who wants advice or who has specific requirements because we believe sushi is for everyone. We’re not a production line, we're a high-end service and listening complements that,’ says Adam who provides chopsticks with every order and who uses sustainable food trays.

Adam has had a raft of compliments – one of the best came from a Japanese person who said it was among the best sushi he had had anywhere, including Japan.

He has also been asked to prepare sushi for Burnley footballers to give them a nutrient dense food on match days, and is also often asked to provide sushi for private events, parties and small weddings.

Sarah suggested delicate sushi would be welcome in lockdown - Credit: Martin Bostock

‘We meet the client, discuss the menu and then there is nothing for them to do except relax and enjoy. We bring everything: tableware, orchids, bamboo accessories and an eye-catching block of Himalayan salt. We even clear up,’ says Adam who has recently introduced a range of gift vouchers.

Adam and Sarah have also provided sushi for local businesses such as Clitheroe based Escape, who paired the menu with a range of cocktails. They have also exhibited at local food fairs, including Holmes Mill.

‘Many people wanted to know more, to discover how to make sushi properly and I want to spread the word. So now I hold courses for up to six people; family, work and friendship groups,’ says Adam who has taught couples, mothers and daughters, small hen parties and even a group of birthday 12-year-olds. Gourmet taste buds develop young in the Ribble Valley!

www.hitchens-kitchen.co.uk