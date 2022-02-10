Is Rick Stein's Rockfish box the best home recipe box?

January is prime for 'clean eating' and getting healthy, so when I was invited to try the Rockfish Seafood at Home box, it was perfect timing.

With its very own boat based on Brixham quayside, Mitch Tonks' Rockfish can get fresh fish to you with next day delivery.

When my box arrived much of the fish was filleted, portioned and supplied with Rockfish's own butters. There was an instruction booklet telling you all the different ways to cook fish and some very easy-to-follow recipes.

A guide to how to cook different fish - Credit: C Skidmore

My box was packed full of beautiful fish, from lemon sole to t-bone of brill and fillet of hake, as well as beautifully big scallops and mussels.

The t-bone of brill in lime pickle butter - Credit: C Skidmore

There was too much for two and I froze some of the fish to use at a later date and it was still beautifully fresh when defrosted and cooked.

I used the lime pickle butter with the brill, cooking the fish in foil in the oven - it was absolutely beautiful with a citrus kick and the fish was really 'meaty'.

When I cooked the lemon sole and the hake I used the Rockfish garlic butter - I baked them in oven bags and it kept the fish beautifully moist.

Gorgeous lemon sole - Credit: C Skidmore

The butters make it so easy - I just added that to the fish, no other ingredients needed - and it was enough.

The scallops are still in the freezer for next week!

How much are the boxes?

You can buy single fillets for around £8 each, right up to Mitch's Best of the Market, which would make three or four meals for two and costs £70. That works out at as little as £17.50 for a meal for two, just add a couple of side dishes.

When is delivery?

Delivery is next day for all orders placed Monday to Friday before midday. If you order after midday your available delivery day will be shown at the checkout.



