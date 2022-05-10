Indian takeaway in Bradford to compete in BBC's Britain's Top Takeaways

A much-loved takeaway from West Yorkshire will compete with five others to be crowned best Indian takeaway in the new BBC Two show 'Britain's Top Takeaways'

Chefs Waqar and Mio will compete in Manchester against other chefs from Indian takeaways based in Edinburgh, Newcastle and London.

Waqar and Mio own Sweet Centre on Lumb Lane which is known for its sweet treats, Asian breakfasts and authentic snacks including fudge-like mithai, chana puri (fried batter stuffed with dhal) and samosa chaat (crunchy samosa with chickpea curry).

Originally opened in 1964 by Haji Abdul Rehman to serve nostalgic snacks to the local community when these kind of foods were completely unheard of in Britain, almost 50 years later and the people of Bradford can't get enough! Even the Queen has sampled some of the mithai from Sweet Centre when the late Rehman presented them to Her Majesty when she was visiting Scunthorpe in 2002.

The secret recipes that Rehman used way back in the 60s are still used by the team today, led by his son Liaqat Habib and will be showcased on May 11 at 8pm on BBC Two.

The Indian night is one of eight episodes showcasing some of the top takeaways in the country with a different category on each episode. The other categories are: Fish and Chips, Burgers, Fried Chicken, Pizza, Mexican, Kebabs and Noodles.

The Indian episode will air on BBC Two at 8pm on Tuesday May 10. To see other episodes, visit the BBC iPlayer website.

Where is the Sweet Centre in Bradford?

Address: 106 Lumb Lane, Bradford BD8 7RS

Visit the website for the Sweet Centre menu.

