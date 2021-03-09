Four Cotswold pubs named country's 'most Instagrammable'

Published: 1:47 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 2:31 PM March 9, 2021

These Instagram-worthy Cotswold pubs beat thousands of others countrywide for their stylish interiors, great-looking food and bucolic locations



If you're anything like us, you can't wait until pubs are open so we can get back to sitting in (or outside in the garden!) our favourite Cotswold country pubs with a drink in hand catching up with friends and family all with the backdrop of our beautiful Cotswolds.



So the government's road map out of lockdown has come as a relief as we should all be able to do just that by this summer.



So to celebrate, outdoor clothing brand Hollands Country Clothing has done an in-depth study some of the most Instagrammable countryside pubs in the whole of the UK and found its top 15, with four Cotswold pubs scooping a place.



The number one spot went to Chipping Campden's own Ebrington Arms, owned by Claire and Jim Alexander. Housed in a cosy Cotswold stone inn, The Ebrington Arms is a country pub that continues to bring in the accolades and awards from various publications and bodies for its five cosy yet luxurious rooms, idyllic location and its food and drink.



If you want to book a visit, the pub is due to reopen on April 12 then from April 16, it will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For full details, visit the website.





But this wasn't the only Cotswolds pub to be dubbed one of the country's most snap-worthy. Two Oxfordshire pubs, The Mason Arms in the village of South Leigh and The Killingworth Castle in close to the village of Woodstock along with Evesham's The Fleece Inn have been recognised on the list. The Killingworth Castle, a foodie spot whose meals pop up all over the 'gram, is a sister pub to The Ebrington Arms and scooped third place in the line up.





The Mason Arms is a thatch-roofed, honey-coloured delight that is known for its cool interiors, beautifully presented food and stunning beer garden, three ingredients that make for a very Instagrammable experience!





Number nine was The Fleece Inn in Bretforton, the National Trust-owned, traditional pub that's lauded for its beer and has a focus on tradition and located in rural Worcestershire.





