Published: 1:00 PM March 26, 2021

The Great British Bake Off star chats to us about his time in the tent, his favourite Surrey walks, and his go-to Easter treats…

Where is home to you?

I live near Dorking. I’ve lived there all my life, and I think it was a really great place to grow up. I played a lot of football with my mates in the fields. We have all the luxury of living in the countryside, but also aren’t too far from London if we want to go there.

Where do you like to go on walks?

We have a nature reserve around the back of my house which we often go to. But if we get in the car to go somewhere, we’ll often end up at Box Hill. Leith Hill viewpoint has some really lovely woodland areas and walking routes. There’s also lots of great National Trust properties in the area.

What have you been up to since Bake Off?

After I was eliminated from the show I went to university to study sports science at the University of Winchester, which I’ve enjoyed as I have always been into sports like tennis and even playing for local football clubs when I was little. I was also on Christmas Bake Off in 2020 which was great – it was lovely to be asked back, and it was a lot more relaxed than actual Bake Off which is quite manic and competitive! I’ve also been growing my social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok by creating and baking recipes.





What’s your favourite memory of Bake Off?

This memory wasn’t actually in the tent but for me my favourite one was when we all met for the first time. When everyone got together at this little place in London before we went to the location, there was this great buzz. Everyone was so nervous but excited at the same time! It was also surreal meeting Prue and Paul - it’s so shocking seeing people you’ve seen on TV in real life.

What’s your favourite thing to bake?

My signature bake is salted caramel cupcakes – I tried to make a big version of that on the show but it didn’t go down well! But the cupcakes I make often, for friends or just for fun. One tip I have for them – and for any cakes – is that if all the ingredients are a certain amount of grams, make sure your eggs weigh the same as that instead of following the amount stated, as they can vary in size. I’ll also sprinkle fudge pieces on top, and my secret ingredient is Waitrose’s salted caramel flavouring.



What are your go-to Easter chocolates?

If I’m getting a big egg, I’ll get Cadbury’s. I’m also a fan of Mini Eggs – I think yellow is the best flavour by far. I do think they’ve made the bags smaller though! I’ve also bought some Easter egg moulds so I’m going to have a go at making some this year.





What are your favourite Easter bakes? Any tips?

When I was little I used to like making cornflake cakes, but obviously now I’ve stepped things up. I’ve never made a hot cross bun as I’m not a fan of raisins in bread, but I might try and make some ones with something like chocolate in. I recently made a proper gooey chocolate cake and put Mini Eggs on top. My best Easter bake is Simnel cake, which I made on the show and got the best feedback for out of all my bakes – it is my grandma’s recipe though! I layer the marzipan in quarters across two layers of sponge, and then sandwich the sponges with an almond buttercream.

What are your plans for the future?

I’m trying to grow my content creating to the point I can do it full-time. I’d also love to do more TV work and even help with or do recipe development for companies. I may do more sports too as I do really like playing tennis! But for now, I am enjoying entertaining people on social media and getting my bakes out there.



You can see Jamie's latest bakes on his Instagram page.