Nominate your local Kent food & drink heroes 2021

Published: 4:50 PM June 1, 2021

Share the love for a food and drink business in Kent that has helped get you through this past year - Credit: Getty Images / istockphoto

Instead of our usual annual Food and Drinks Awards, we thought we would do something a little bit different this year. We want to shine a spotlight on Kent businesses that have gone above and beyond to let them know that their hard work and dedication to keeping the community safe and fed and watered through the pandemic hasn't gone unnoticed.

To nominate your Kent Food & Drink Hero, pick one category from the choices below and send up to 200 words telling us why this business or individual is so exceptional to anna.lambert@archant.co.uk with 'Food & Drink Heroes 2021' in the subject line. Also, be sure to specify which category your nomination falls under and if you are a Food and Drink business owner, feel free to nominate yourself too.

Nominations need to be submitted by August 12th 2021.

Category 1: Community food initiative heroes

Do you know a group or individual in your community that helped make sure the vulnerable who were shielding got access to meals or shopped on behalf of those who couldn't get out? Let us know and tell us how much they helped make a difference.

Category 2: Local food/drink delivery experience heroes

Do you know any local pubs or restaurants that shook up their entire way of working and changed from in-house service to an outstanding delivery system to help feed their customers during lockdown?

Category 3: Independent local retail heroes

If the team behind your local independent store or farm shop seemingly became superheroes overnight and amped up their stockists and accessibility to the store to ensure their community could stay safe by staying local and still being able to get everything they needed, then be sure to shine a light on them.

Category 4: New product or producer heroes

Has a new food and drink business sprung up in your area since the beginning of the pandemic? Was it created in response to the crisis, or did it thrive despite it? Let us know about the trials and tribulations they had to go through to get their business up and running in these exceptional times.

We look forward to hearing from you. Simply follow the above guidelines and submit your nomination for Kent Food & Drink Hero 2021 by August the 12th by emailing us at anna.lambert@archant.co.uk.