Irresistible Kent food, drink and gift hampers to order now for Christmas

Don't delay - get your orders in for one of these local lovelies to avoid disappointment - either for yourself as a useful, thoughtful and scrumptious gift for friends and family further afield.

Macknade

The Best of Kent from Macknade - Credit: The Best of Kent from Macknade



You really can't go wrong with a hamper from this Faversham favourite (with branches in Ashford and Hoopers department store Tunbridge Wells, too), and there are plenty to choose from to suit a wide range of budgets. Its Best of Kent large hamper, £100, includes local wine, pale ale and cider, as well as a host of sweet and savoury goodies, from Fudge Kitchen Himalayan salted caramels to Kent crisps. macknade.com

Biddenden Vineyards is also pulling out the stops this year, with a range of gift boxes as hampers available direct from the Vineyard Shop as well as online for nationwide home delivery. As you'd expect, you can choose from hampers filled with Biddenden’s own award-winning wines, or go for a combination of its own products plus specially chosen local and artisan food and drink. Choices include a Pamper Box. a Biddenden Savoury Treats Box and the Local Selection Box, which, at £40, sounds like excellent value - not just non-alcoholic Biddenden Clearly juice, but additional treats galore, including cookies, crisps, jam and honey and Benenden sauce, too. biddendenvineyards.com

Romney Marsh Wools produces a beautiful range of British wool products, all made using the fleece from their own flock of Romney sheep. For something unique, its gift boxes are available in a range of sizes with different product combinations, and presented in a layer of tissue inside a recyclable branded gift box. £145 will get you one filled with a gorgeous snuggle blanket, plus a range of gentle lanolin bath goodies. romneymarshwools.co.uk

Woollen and bath-time goodies from Romney Marsh Wools - Credit: Romney Marsh Wools

Castle Farm Lavender

We won't be seeing lavender in Kent for a few months yet, be we can still relive its wonderful smell and gently healing properties thanks to a range of hampers and gift boxes from Castle Farm, Shoreham. Food and bath treats are combined - or its Sleepy Tin (£19.50), with its hops and lavender Sleepy scent and balm plus a lavender bag, would make an ideal gift for anyone hoping for a good night's sleep over the Festive period and beyond. castlefarmkent.co.uk

Castle Farm Lavender's Pamper Hamper and Relax Gift Box are ideal gifts for anyone who needs to recharge their batteries - Credit: Thomas Alexander Photography



