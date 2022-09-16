Meet Kent micro brewers Moot Brew

In June 2021, six friends set up the Moot Brew Co. Over a pint, head brewer Calvin Gear answers some questions for us...

Who's behind Moot?

A mix of talents - three of us have chef and food and drink backgrounds, plus we've got a director of cycling company, an accountant and a graphic designer. We developed a kinship through the mutual love of beer, Lord of the Rings and anchovies. Many of us have been meeting for years over a beer at a what we termed our 'moots' or discussion groups, hence the company name.



What got you started?

Home-brewing as a hobby back in 2008. I quickly realised that beers tasted far better when made with fresh ingredients and brewed with all grain and I built a rudimentary homebrew system, using plastic buckets, a picnic cooler and some copper pipe, to produce them. Soon, I was addicted to the hobby and ever-striving to create a better beer. It was clear i needed to do this as a living. In March 2016 I began delivering beer-making sessions myself at the London Beer Lab in Brixton, putting my skills as a teacher and brewer together and learning so much along the way, including - in my subsequent role there as assistant brewer - the skills required to produce real ales and craft beer on a large scale.

What's your USP? The team at Court Farm in Upper Halling, where we're based, is passionate about using Regenerative Agriculture practices, which improve water and air quality while to enhancing ecosystem biodiversity to help mitigate the effects of climate change. We try to complement those schemes with practices such as waste-water capture and green matter compost.

What beers are you making?

We are making just a couple right now – Sunday (a session IPA), Butter and Kapa but have also recently collaborated with Old Dairy Brewery in Tenterden, and have made El Toro a hazy IPA, using a mix of English Bullion hops and American El Dorado.

Can we visit you?

Absolutely. Our Tap room is a place for anyone to rock up, feel welcome and at home. Somewhere for the locals to meet and play board games or ramblers and cyclists to get refreshed. Outside the brewery is a covered area, and there are plans to hold a farmers’ market every two weeks, which should perfectly complimenting the onsite farm shop and bakery already at Court Farm.

www.mootbrew.co.uk