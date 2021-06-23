6 of the best farmers markets in and around Lancashire

Published: 9:01 AM June 23, 2021

Enjoy a nose around these local farmers markets, packed with deliciously fresh food for every occasion.

Artisan Markets

Various locations

From Broughton to Freckleton, Clifton to St Michael’s and Elswick to Poulton, Artisan Markets take their brilliant local stalls to the same venues on the same day every month...and three new venues are yet to be revealed. All produce is locally produced and visitors can expect pies, cheese, craft gins, beers and vodka, wines, homemade fudge, handmade biscuits and traybakes – along with woodcraft and candles. And new for this year is a vegan friendly market, debuting this May bank holiday weekend.

Weekends, artisanmarkets.co.uk

Cedar Farm

Mawdesley

Held on the first Saturday of each month, Cedar Farm’s vibrant farmers market welcomes local stall holders with the very best fresh local produce, unique crafts, hand-made goodies and vintage treasures. Enjoy hot food and drink while you browse and – if you’re lucky – mooch to the lovely background tunes of local musicians. Or if it’s vintage treasures you’re after, the handmade and vintage market is held on the third Saturday of each month.

cedarfarm.net

Cuerden Valley Park

Bamber Bridge

It’s the fourth Sunday of every month for this lovely market, with the next event on May 23. Expect local foodie favourites including Cinder Bakes, Cheese is Grate, Rivington Chocolate, Tricky Dicky Sticky Toffee Pudding and Beer Brothers, alongside homeware, accessories and garden stalls with Tiger Muffin Soaps, Three Pools Nursery, Critter Coats and Magpie Jewellery.

cuerdenvalleypark.org

Grimsargh Farmers Market

Expect local meats, cheese, fish, vegetables, bakery items, eggs, cakes, soaps and crafts displayed both inside the village hall and out. Local stall favourites include Goosnargh Gin, Chocolates by Josie, Kath’s Jams, Crackers about Cheese and the Seafood Shack, and Goosnargh Meats will be serving up hot bacon and sausage barms to fuel your nosying.

facebook.com/grimsarghfarmersmarket

Mike Pennington with his stall of Pennington's Spirits and Liqueurs. - Credit: Kendal Farmers Market

Kendal Farmers Market

Kendal Farmers Market has been a feature of the town since 1999, going from strength-to-strength championing its local farmers at Kendal’s Market Place. You’ll find a large range of locally-produced products such as raw cow, goat and sheep cheeses, beef, lamb, venison and pork from local farms and Cumbria’s only free-range chicken, turkey and duck farmer. There’s fresh fish and shellfish, speciality sourdough breads with local grains, cakes, jams, chutney, honey, rubs, pies, sausages and of course, local gins, vodka, liqueurs and wine.

The last Friday of the month, facebook.com/kendalfarmersmarket

Helmshore Farmers Market

Produce at this Sunday farmers market is renowned for being locally grown and super fresh, with local farmers selling their seasonally-grown foods – produced within a driveable distance from their homes – directly to the customer. Locals say a visit to Helmshore is not complete without a trip to the farmers market, where you can find more than 20 stalls of meats, cheese, dairy products and pies to crafts, gifts and ‘unusual’ items.

The first Sunday of every month, helmshorefarmersmarket.co.uk

