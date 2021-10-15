Published: 1:33 PM October 15, 2021

Everybody loves a gin. Whether you prefer yours with tonic, or have it shaken, not stirred. Here are six Hertfordshire gins you should try...

Cardona and Son Spirit Co

Finding success when it initially launched in 2019 with its Hitchin Honey Gin, Cardona and Son have now released a Hitchin Elderflower and Borage Honey Gin, and there are plans for a clementine and spiced gin to be released in time for Christmas. Founded by avid beekeeper Andre Cardona, part of the business' ethos is to raise awareness about the importance of bees as well as to support Hertfordshire biodiversity, build new hives and cultivate raw honey. The brand also make a Hitchin Honey Spiced Rum. cardonaandsonspiritco.co.uk

Puddingstone Distillery

Makers of Campfire Gin, the Wistone based operation founded by Ben and Kate Marston five years ago has won numerous accolades including, in just this year alone, eight international spirits awards and The Gin Guide Awards Distillery of the Year. The couple are known for creating seasonal specials and support various Herts eco projects. puddingstonedistillery.com



Copper in the Clouds

From a distillery at Dowsetts Farm in Colliers End, Copper in the Clouds creates gins and gin liqueurs using locally sourced wheat spirit and botanicals. Founded by James Grant, his flagship Hertfordshire Dry gin has been joined by Flowerbomb, Mango and Black Pepper, and Lychee and Raspberry - all in beautifully designed bottles. copperintheclouds.co.uk



Spirit of Hertfordshire

A new distillery, tasting room, boutique spirit shop and gin school in former stables at rural Coopers Green near St Albans. Resident forager and distiller Richard Osmond gathers many of the botanicals from the surrounding hedgerows and woodlands. Gins include Alban, Harpenden, Garden City and even a colour-changing River Meadow. spiritofherts.co.uk

Old Vodka

What began as a vodka specialist on Church Farm in Ardeley has moved into gin production too. Already an award-winner for his vodka range, Georgian-born Merab Salamashvil now creates a triple filtered dry gin. Using local spring water and a ‘secret blend’ of botanicals and juniper berrries, New Gin has been given a Great Taste award. The bottle bears the Herts stag too. oldvodka.co.uk

Black Bridge Distillery

On the Luton Hoo Estate near Harpenden, this family-run distillery creates small batch gins of no more than 100 bottles. Classic is the bestseller with Blue Admiral a close second. Others gins currently available include Strawberry and Lime, Lime and Rhubarb, Sloe and Green Genie plus a special range inspired by Halloween. blackbridgedistillery.co.uk

