Top London restaurants that deliver to Surrey

Published: 12:12 PM March 8, 2021

We have some world-class restaurants in Surrey but sometimes (especially during lockdown) we want the taste of our favourite London eatery, so we've gathered some of London's best restaurants that deliver to Surrey



Bocca di Lupo



12 Archer Street, Soho, London W1D 7BB



With a dedication to authentic Italian cuisine, owners Jacob Kennedy and Victor Hugo opened Bocca di Lupo to bring a taste of off-the-beaten-track Italy to Soho. During the lockdowns, the restaurant has adapted its way of working to create food boxes that can be easily cooked at home.



The March at home feast is a choice of three Sardinian three course meals for two. There are starters, mains with a vegetarian option, a seafood option and one option with pork, then Italian desserts for afterwards - and the option of adding sommelier-suggested wine and cocktails as accompaniments at checkout. Check the website for latest at home feast options as these change weekly.



Visit the website to see the full menu and place your order.





__________



Read more: Great lockdown deliveries in Surrey



__________



Brawn



49 Columbia Road, London E2 7RG



Cool, relaxed East London restaurant Brawn serves Mediterranean dishes which now come in the form of hampers which can be delivered nationwide (including Surrey!). For Mother's Day there is a three course meal available with a trout starter, confit duck leg with braised lentils and root vegetables for main and a sticky toffee pudding for dessert.



The restaurant also delivers some of its individual dishes such as artichoke and hazelnut soup, pork and ricotta meatballs, beef lasagne, beef ragu, cassoulet or even the house pesto.



Check out the full menu and other deliverables on the website.





Corbin & King



Various restaurants



The parent company to many of London's top restaurants including The Wolseley, The Delaunay, Brasserie Zédel, Soutine and more, Corbin & King has created an at home dining experience that incorporates some of the best dishes found across London in their restaurants.



Place an order in advance from the online menu and select your own starters, mains and desserts a la carte. Try the Delaunay's roast fillet of sea trout, Soutine's coq au Riesling or Fischer's black forest gateau for dessert.



Check out all the options online.





Galvin Restaurants



With locations across London and one in Essex, Galvin is owned by two brothers with Michelin stars, Jeff and Chris Galvin. With a focus on French fine dining, this restaurant is beautifully decorated and serves simple and classic food which can be ordered straight to your door.



Galvin at Home is a weekly changing menu with three courses that is cooked to restaurant standard easily at home in just 15 minutes.



Check the website for upcoming menus and to place your order.





Hame by Adam Handling



Adam Handling owns five restaurants and bars across London with a diverse range of food and drink on offer depending where you visit. Having initially rejected the idea of offering a delivery service over fears that his food wouldn't travel well, Handling has since adapted to the current way of life and the national lockdowns by launching Hame, coming from the Scottish form of the word "home".



Choose a special seasonal at home menu such as Mother's Day or Easter or try the Sunday menu for two of burrata cheese with smoked aubergine to start, whole truffle-stuffed roast chicken with mash and Caeser salad for main and tarte tatin for dessert.



Check all options on the website and place your order.





River Cafe



Thames Wharf, Rainville Road, Hammersmith, London W6 9HA



The Michelin-starred River Cafe has been a go-to for lovers of simple and authentic Italian food for over 30 years. Now you can order their rustic fare to your home with the menu in a box containing dishes to be popped in the oven for a short while before you've got the taste of River Cafe at your dining table.



With several "box sets" available, including one with a turbot fillet main, one with Cornish roast chicken and one with beef coppa among others. These come with accompaniments such as smashed chickpeas, focaccia, braised spinach, desserts, snacks and more.



See the box sets online and order yours.







__________



Read all the latest about Surrey



Follow Surrey Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram