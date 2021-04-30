Win £500 of English wine from Lyme Bay Winery

Win

Published: 3:35 PM April 30, 2021

What better way to celebrate English Wine Week – and toast the summer solstice – than with a bumper delivery of award-winning English wines from Lyme Bay Winery?



Lyme Bay Winery is the home of LBW Drinks – a small drinks company in Devon’s beautiful Axe Valley producing delicious and award-winning English wine, fruit wine, cider, mead, liqueurs and spirits. It’s here that the winery’s dedicated team combine their wine-making skills with a love of the highest quality ingredients to craft traditional drinks, tailored to the 21st-century palate.



Since opening its doors over a quarter of a century ago, Lyme Bay Winery has seen the success and reputation of its products soar – and the popularity of English wine grow.



Indeed, the UK is increasingly seen as a premium wine-producing region, with a number of Lyme Bay Winery’s English wines taking home top awards including the International Wine and Spirit Competition, the Decanter World Wine Awards and many more. Lyme Bay is also the only English Winery to achieve an A* accreditation for manufacturing quality from the British Retail Consortium (BRC).



However, winemaker and managing director James Lambert and his expert team are not resting on their laurels. “Our aim is to continue to produce the finest quality English still wines possible”, says James, “so we source grapes from select growers across the country so we can confidently claim to make the best wines from the best grapes from the best growers – every time.”



The ethos behind this comes from James’ early days studying winemaking. “I encountered some really mediocre English still Chardonnay and Pinot noir wines”, he says, “because they were produced from grapes meant for sparkling wines.



“With that in mind, we decided to prioritise quality over quantity by focusing on making small volumes of wine from individual plots of certain still wine clones (cuttings taken from an existing vine chosen for specific traits a grower wants to encourage, and grafted onto rootstock) and only in years of the highest quality harvest.”



The result is two tiers of quality English still wines focusing solely on Lyme Bay’s hero grapes: Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The first tier is fruit-driven, approachable wines with a versatile palate, produced every year. The second is Lyme Bay Winery’s premium still wines, only produced in vintage years, demonstrating the attention dedicated to nurturing select English still Chardonnay and Pinot noir clones from first-rate vineyards.



If you fancy trying some English wines for yourself, Lyme Bay Winery is offering Devon Life readers a 15% discount on its award-winning English wines throughout June to celebrate English Wine Week – which this year runs from June 19-27. Simply visit the winery shop in person, or order online from lymebaywinery.co.uk using the code LymeBay15DL.



WIN £500 of English Wine



We’ve teamed up with Lyme Bay Winery to offer one lucky reader a £100 voucher to spend on the winery website, two mixed cases of Lyme Bay English sparkling wine and three mixed cases of English still wine, with a total value of £500.



To be in with a chance of winning, fill in the form below:

