Meet the Chef - Manuel Bissoli, Kedleston Country House

Published: 2:00 PM September 8, 2021

Chef Manuel Bissoli, head chef at Kedleston Country House in Quarndon, has worked in the kitchens of many beloved Derbyshire restaurants. Born in Italy, but now living in Belper, here he shares his food loves.

Kedleston Hall chef Manuel Bissoli - Credit: Foyetography ltd

The first dish you learned to cook?

The first dish I learned to cook was homemade pasta. Both my grandmothers are fabulous cooks, so from a really young age, I used to help them in the kitchen.

Most vivid childhood food memory?

My grandparents used to live on a farm in the small village of Tertenia in Sardinia – I used to love to go there and steal the delicious tomatoes straight from the plants.

Most memorable meal out?

At a restaurant in Sardinia, we asked the chef to impress us with something of his choice, and he started the meal with eight different courses as antipasto – mainly fish. It was all superb and definitely inspired me a lot.

Your favourite ingredient?

Fresh fish – probably because of my love for fishing, and I used to live by the seaside.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be?

A mechanic or engineer.

What’s your guilty food pleasure?

Chocolate.

A place you love to eat?

All you can eat or buffet-style restaurants.

Describe your cooking style in three words

Fresh, seasonal, modern.



Favourite chef and biggest inspiration

Grant Achatz, head chef and owner of Alinea, Chicago.

kedlestoncountryhouse.co.uk