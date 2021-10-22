Win a distillery tour for two at Masons of Yorkshire

Win

Published: 10:21 AM October 22, 2021

Masons of Yorkshire was started with a simple mission. To create a different gin, not just a different label – a gin with more character, more flavour and uncompromising quality.

Founded in 2013 by husband and wife, Karl and Cathy Mason, the distillery was the first and original established in Yorkshire, pioneering the resurgence of gin to the county.

Masons Gin - Credit: Masons Gin

Despite launching only 7 years ago, the Masons range of gins have won over 90 of the most prestigious awards worldwide. History – both near and far played a significant role in the development of Yorkshire’s first gin and the driving force was simply a passion for exceptional tasting gin and doing things properly.

In January 2020, Masons opened the doors to its purpose-built distillery in the heart of the Yorkshire countryside to reveal the magic behind Yorkshire’s first and most awarded gins. Now it’s time for you to discover what makes it so special with your chance to win your very own distillery tour for two.

Masons Gin and Tonic - Credit: Masons Gin

You will be welcomed to the Masons Distillery with a Masons G&T before being guided through the long, colourful and debaucherous history of gin. With gin in hand, you will be led through to the distillery to learn how the process works on our two gin stills. Following this you will get a tour of the Masons gin laboratory – the heart of innovation at Masons before being led through a guided tasting of the Masons core range.