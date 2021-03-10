Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Win a bottle of Masons of Yorkshire Raspberry Gin

Published: 8:45 AM March 10, 2021   
Masons of Yorkshire - Special Edition Raspberry Gin

Love gin? Looking for something truly unique?

Yorkshire’s most awarded gin distillery have launched Special Edition Raspberry Gin, the first product in their brand-new Special Edition range.

Masons Special Edition Raspberry Gin is a deliciously flavoursome product and, like all Masons gins, it contains no artificial colours, flavours or syrups to offer a clear, vibrant gin with subtle flavours and a lively profile. Made naturally at their distillery near Bedale, North Yorkshire, it lets its natural flavours of soft juniper, raspberries and punchy citrus take centre stage.

Born out of trials in Masons’ state -of-the-art gin laboratory, Raspberry Gin is the first limited edition to sit alongside Masons of Yorkshire’s award-winning core range including Orange & Lime Leaf, English Lavender, Pear and Pink Peppercorn, best-selling Masons Original and the iconic Masons Tea Edition.

In the pursuit to create some of the world’s finest gins, Masons of Yorkshire takes a dedicated approach to set its gins apart from the rest. Produced to exceptional London Dry standards, Masons gin is made without compromise or shortcuts using only the finest botanicals to create gins bold in both character and flavour.

You can buy Masons Raspberry Gin here for £34 - www.masonsofyorkshire.com/products/masons-raspberry-gin

