Ancient grain flours: brilliant for baking

Matthews Cotswold Flour is adding three new stoneground wholegrain ancient grain flours to its range of over 100 varieties, in response to increasing demand from artisan and home bakers for sustainably produced, great-tasting, unique blends. Wholegrain Emmer (£3.90 for 1.5kg), Wholegrain Einkorn (£4.50 for 1.5kg) and Wholegrain Khorosan (£3.90 for 1.5kg).

Bertie Matthews, managing director of the 200-year-old family business, says, ‘We are delighted to be expanding our unrivalled selection of speciality flours with the addition of these new stoneground wholegrain ancient grain flours. Einkorn, Emmer and Khorosan are amazing ingredients that have remained unchanged for centuries. We love creating flour from these grains because they are fantastic for baking and offer a unique taste and fantastic nutritional value. They are also sustainably farmed in a way that benefits the soil and the farmer, something that is hugely important to us as a producer.

‘We have combined our unparalleled experience of traditional milling practices with these fantastic raw ingredients to create three new distinctive flours as part of our mission to lead the way in meeting the needs of an increasingly ambitious baking population. We work closely with a team of artisan bakers and listen to our customers to ensure that we constantly impress them with our choice of flours, and we are delighted with the latest additions.’

Matthews Cotswold Flour is committed to supporting sustainable food sources, developing an unparalleled range of top quality, award-winning, products and inspiring, educating and partnering with the nation’s artisan and home bakers. The new flours are available directly from Matthews Cotswold Flour’s website – cotswoldflour.com – as well as other speciality and high street retail outlets.

Wholegrain Khorosan (£3.90 for 1.5kg) - Credit: cotswoldflour.com

Wholegrain Einkorn (£4.50 for 1.5kg) - Credit: cotswoldflour.com