Mouth-watering dinner kits and food boxes to try this New Years

We've found all of the most delicious places delivering meal kits around Cornwall this NYE.

You may be feeling uncertain about your New Years plans in the current climate, or just fancy a break from the hubbub of Christmas. Hopefully, we all make our original New Year’s Eve plans but if you’ve decided to stay at home instead, or even if that was always the plan, here are eight restaurant meal kit delivery services that can get you top-notch nosh in time for the count down.

Big Night App

Big Night collates some of the best restaurant meal kits around, as well as dishes from independence start-ups across as variety of cuisines. For New Year feasting, Soho Italian restaurant Bocca di Lupo, has as banquet for two (£145) which includes dips, radish, celeriac and truffle salad, salumi, angnolotti del plin, tiramisu and a bottle of prosecco. You can also get less decadent, but still pretty indulgent meals, as well.

bignight.app/

Ambassador General Store

This service brings together favourite dishes and and feasts from top Indian restaurants Gymkhana, Trishna, and Brigadiers. Choose from DIY kits or ready-to-eat dishes from feasting menus such as the Tandoori Chicken Feast, Vegetarian Experience or the Lamb Raan Feast. You can also pick popular dishes from the a la carte menu such as Gymkhana chicken butter masala, makai palak and tandoori chicken.

ambassadorgeneralstore.com

Ding Dong Dim Sum

A delivery service born during the pandemic due to redundancies, Ding Dong Dim Sum delivers a range of meal boxes of moreish dumplings, gyoza, sui main, fluffy bao buns, sticky rice, salad and dipping sauces ready for you to devour. Boxes fill two hungry people and you can opt for vegetarian, meaty, surf and turf, or one of the several boxes which contain a mix of veg and meaty dim sum. The little parcels of goodness come frozen, which is better for eating, and preparing them is a breeze. They also come with a biodegradable steamer and deliveries Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Boxes from £29.50.

dingdongdimsum.com

Wine 52

For people who like drinking good wine, and up for trying something new. Wine 52, affiliated with Beer 52, work with a select few winemakers in top wine regions curating a strong selection of whites and reds. A subscription (£32 each month) gets you three wines from a different region or country each month, which can be either red, white or a mix of the two. You also get some snacks and a copy of their in-house mag Glug to read while you quaff.

beer52.com

The Ethical Butcher

While veganuary is looming, some of us will always remain staunch meat-eaters. Ethical Butcher sources meat from farmers employing regenerative practices on their farms, meaning the meat production puts less strain on the environment and is kinder to the animal too. Along side a variety boxes containing cuts and charcuterie, the butcher has a Breakfast essentials pack (£19.70) filled with smoked back bacon, breakfast sausages and Rubies in the Rubble ketchup and smokey mayo to slather across a breakfast feast.

]The Burger Bonanza Box (£65) feeds 6-12 people and has everything you need for a wintering BBQ or burger night including bread from Paul Rhodes, fermented things by Eaten Alive, condiments by Rubies in the Rubble and 12 beef burger patties made with no fillers or rubbish.

ethicalbutcher.co.uk

Eataly

A one-stop-shop for Italian pantry goods, Eataly also has an extensive selection of Italian wines and beers should you want another glass, but your home is dry. During the holidays Eataly is delivering booze, hampers and pantone only, however come the new year, pasta and sauces as well as a swathe of snacks, chocolate and sweets amongst other bits and pieces are also available for home delivery.

eataly.co.uk

Burger and Lobster

For those with ‘FOGO’ why not throw the ultimate glamorous NYE in? And nothing says celebration more than Burger & Lobster's delivery-only New Year spreads. Available wherever you find Deliveroo (including Falmouth, St Austell, Newquay) this box includes a bottle of Taittinger Champagne to get the party started with appetizers, sides, mains, and more to follow.

burgerandlobster.order.deliveroo.co.uk

PHOMO

Available for delivery from December 30th, why not kick the year off the way you wish to continue with a New Years Day Recovery Kit from PHOMO. Boost for your immune system with a choice of their delicious meal kits, plus revitalising ginger and lemongrass tea, a pot of homemade chilli oil, and a Lull Club morning lull candle.

phomouk.com/



