Three young Essex farmers tell us the challenges of feeding the county

Stephanie Mackentyre caught up with three young Essex farmers to get a glimpse into what their average day looks like and find out the challenges of being the next generation to feed the county

Sam Smith - Credit: Sam Smith

Sam Smith

Remfresh, Ardleigh – baby veg

Sam Smith (27), runs Remfresh, a farm growing baby vegetables in Ardleigh supplying world-renowned chefs such as Raymond Blanc and Michel Roux Jnr. Sam had to take over running the family business when his father sadly passed away in 2020. This is only his second full growing season since being in charge. Sam explains, ‘I’ve grown up with it as it was my grandfather’s business before then.’ As an 18-year-old, Sam left the family farm to work as a groundsman at Ipswich Town Football Club, a job he held for six years. ‘Once I left there, I ran my own business doing landscaping and advising on people’s lawns. As dad became more ill, I began to take over more and more of the running of the business.’

Last year was his first full season in charge. ‘Our pulling season is May to September, so I’m now in my second season. Last year I was seeing my way into the farm. Going forward, I’m not planning to change much as we already have a really good system. It’s more the changes we have to make. I have to change my growing practices to fit the current market. We grow baby veg for high-end chefs. We grow fresh, good-quality whole veg, where you can see the whole colour and the whole vegetable on the plate. So, baby carrots, turnips, leeks, fennel and beetroot, including gold beet, red beet and baby candy beet.

Sam's produce goes to top chefs in Essex and London - Credit: Sam Smith

‘I won’t take anything off, because what we produce is what the chefs want. Before I grow, I’m always in touch with the chefs and my suppliers. Any changes are centred around how well we can manage the soil when it comes to crop rotation. If you don’t rotate your crops, you can build up a potential disease or pest issue. The chemicals used in the past have now gone, so I have to use more practical solutions. For example, we grow the coloured heritage carrots, which are really popular. However, you can’t grow them in the same place again next year.

Sam is learning to manage how to balance his new ideas while offsetting rising prices. ‘This year, I have more of my own ideas but I’m still learning how to get the best yields out of the crops. Especially with input costs going up all the time. That’s new for me; the budgeting side is a bit more complicated. We are fortunate that we have control over some of the costs, but you can’t just put your prices up and up as everyone is struggling, the chefs and the restaurants too, and you don’t want to lose business.

Sam is continually striving to improve - Credit: Sam Smith

‘During the lockdown my dad was still around, and he said to slow down what we grew by drilling (planting) every other week rather than every week. The first May through to July we did take a hit, but we rode it out. Once the restaurants opened, we were back up and running. There can be lots of stress at times but if things go wrong, I know why, and there are always going to be things that are out of your control.

Sam knows that he can face any challenge at the farm with his close-knit team. ‘Going forward, things are only going to get harder, but as a family-based business I’m surrounded by good people. My nan, Elaine Smith, knows everything; she’s always there with good advice. My mum, Dawn Smith, works on the farm too doing the pulling in the summer and all the books. Working with us we have Brian Randall who is full time, and this is his 13th season. He knows a lot, and if there’s an issue, he really helps us out.

‘We also have temporary staff during the summer. My aunt, Tina Murton (dad’s sister), comes every summer to help. We also have people who come back every year. Jimmy Coppin is one of those, and he’s a life-saver as he’s been coming back for the past 10 years. My future plans are to be more efficient and more environmentally aware. I’m looking to plant more hedgerows. Business-wise? I’m just looking to carry on!’

01206 230 144





George Halsall - Credit: George Halsall

Geroge Halsall

E. Halsall & Sons, Langham – mixed farming

Professional farmer George Halsall (30) manages the family farm, which is just north of Colchester in Langham. He explains ‘We are a mixed farm, and our main enterprise is potatoes. We grow for McCains and Birds Eye. We grow sugar beet for British Sugar and malt and barley for Maltesers; we also grow wheat for Nestle. We have 300 hectares of arable and 100 hectares of grassland for our cows. We have a beef suckling herd, 40 cows and their followers (young stock, intended as replacements) so 80 in total.’

George took over the management of the farm almost five years ago. ‘I went to Writtle Agricultural College for three years before taking a year out to go to New Zealand. Here, I lived and worked on a farm in the South Island for seven months. Being there made me fall in love with agriculture, and I wanted to come home. I think I needed to go away to remember what it was I was missing.’

One of the hardest challenges for a young farmer is keeping ahead of changes. ‘Every spare hour I have I am reading and researching. Also, the prices going up have been magnified by the situation in the Ukraine. We don’t harvest until the summer, which means we won’t get paid until 30 or 40 days after we sell it. That won’t be until the autumn. Before then, we still have to buy in fuel and fertiliser to grow the crop, which stretches our cashflow. Fertiliser last year was £300 a tonne and its currently over £1000 a tonne. Fuel has also doubled in price.

‘Saying that, it’s really interesting times as it’s pushing us to reduce our carbon footprint, which is linked to fertiliser, fuel and chemicals. All artificial inputs have a high carbon footprint as they take a lot of energy or fuel to make them. So, as a farm, we are already trying to adapt our farming system. We are bringing livestock into the arable unit and finding ways to be less reliant on artificial inputs. For example, we’re using our legume crop to fix nitrogen, which is your fertiliser, and trying to get it out of the atmosphere rather than buying it in a bag. I think that rather than having a mono crop in the ground going forward, we’ll see more of planting other species to do the work for us.

Farming is a way of life for these young producers - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘We’ve also just got a direct drill, thanks to a grant from the Lend Project. It’s to try to lower our carbon footprint, help prevent flooding and improve the water quality. If you have a cover crop in the ground, it will help to hold onto moisture but let the water go through, whilst also building organic matter – one per cent of organic matter in one hectare holds 84,000 litres of water. When we get a lot of rainfall, it will stop the flooding, which in turn stops all of the chemicals and nitrogen fertiliser going into the water course.

Farming is a constant battle with the elements. George says, ‘The other struggle we have is that you might try something one year, but the weather is never the same. So, what you did that year might not necessarily work the next. However, I do love it as it's so rewarding. I love pushing boundaries and seeing new things and I love learning. I like the fact that you can see the results of what you are doing. I also like that I can pass down my skills to other people and take them on the journey with me. Farming isn’t a job, it’s a way of life. Some days, yes, you might have to work all day flat out, but then you take a step back to look around and think just how beautiful it is here in the Dedham Vale.’

01206 322 252





Josh Starling and Max - Credit: Josh Starling

Josh Starling

Shepherd, Dedham

Josh Starling (28) is a local shepherd with his own lambing business. Before becoming a full-time shepherd here in Essex, Josh was a welder – a skill that is proving very useful as he also works for other farmers nearby. If their machinery breaks down or needs a quick welding job, Josh is the one they call. When I caught up with him, he was in the middle of a field herding sheep, with the help of his trusty sheep dog, Max the border collie, ‘Sorry about that, I just had to whistle Max!’ Josh admits he is relatively new to the world of shepherding. ‘I started two years ago, but now I have 150 of my own sheep. I also work for George Halsall, and on his farm, I look after another 350 sheep.’

It’s certainly not a 9-5 role. ‘I begin my day around 6am, and I usually finish between 8pm and 9pm. I also work seven days a week. However, I do enjoy it. It doesn’t feel like work as such. It’s a way of life rather than a job. Although, don’t go into it thinking you’ll get rich. You won’t earn a decent living doing it, I can tell you that!

‘Before I got into shepherding, I was a welder in the quarries, and mum and dad started lambing four or five years ago. Then my dad got Covid, so I had to come home to help my mum out. Dad caught it during the first lockdown and was quite poorly for a time – he’s fine again now. They originally bought five sheep in an acre of land, then they kept one of the rams and bred from it. I definitely prefer lambing to welding; I never wake up and think I don’t want to go into to work. It's always different every day.’

Josh started shepherding two years ago - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thankfully, both farms are in Dedham, so it's an easy commute for Josh. His parents, Sue and Ash Starling, have been rearing sheep to sell for the past five years. ‘Previously, they had a smallholding with a few chickens. Before that, mum ran a doggy day care business and dad was, and still is, a lorry driver. I didn’t worry about changing my career as they’d already done it before me. It was going to be a part-time thing, but the shepherding has become more and more. I have experience of looking after cattle on George’s (Halsall) farm, so I think my future plans would be to produce good-quality meats from both the cattle and the sheep.

‘At the moment, I can only sell to friends and family, and they have to collect it themselves, but we are hoping to change that. This year, we will have 120 lambs ready to sell. We can’t sell to restaurants yet as we are so new, but it's something we’d like to do. I’m really busy right now as we are in the middle of the lambing season. I’m only on my first job and still have two more to do – it’s going to be a late one tonight!’

joshstarling15@icloud.com