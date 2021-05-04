These cocktail masterclasses are a hit with celebrities

Published: 12:15 PM May 4, 2021

We've been impressed with the adaptability that Kent hospitality businesses have shown in the face of the pandemic, and The Thirsty Farrier is no exception. The brainchild of brothers Dan and Jon Trainer, it was set up in 2019, when the brothers were looking for a way to make their mobile drinks bar just that little bit different. Consequently, Jon refashioned as a bar the old horse box that was to inspire their business's name, and has gone on to create an equally charming dinky piano bar fashioned from - yes, you've guessed it - an old piano.

Once Covid meant attending events was no longer an option, the brothers were forced to think outside the (horse) box, and no longer able to serve drinks in person, they devised a series of cocktail masterclasses that they took online, spreading the word via instagram and offering a 'mix along with us' interactive experience that has seen them deliver some 500 cocktail kits and win celebrity fans including Made in Chelsea's James Taylor and Maeva D’Ascanio.

Now, with restrictions easing, the good news is that the brothers have officially reopened for in-person cocktail masterclasses, offering everything and anything from classic mojitos to espresso martinis.

Feeling a little hoarse? Need to wet yer whistle? A cocktail like this mojito from The Thirsty Farrier might be just what you need... - Credit: The Thirsty Farrier

Bookings are available for up to five people until May 17, and then for up to 30 people until June 21, after which time the Thirsty Farrier hopes to return to being able to provide drinks for larger-scale events, restrictions permitting.

Says Dan: “A huge part of what makes The Thirsty Farrier so unique is the bubbly and friendly service that comes with it, and so it’s fantastic that we’re able to provide that fun service in-person again.”

The Thirsty Farrier’s cocktail masterclasses run for two hours, and include a private tutorial on how to make four delicious cocktails - anything and everything from classic margaritas to chocolate martinis - for £45 per person. Virtual masterclasses, which are still an option, range from £20 to £65 per person – and can include all of the equipment, ingredients and garnishes needed to create four cocktails.





Subscribe to Kent Life and never miss a story again!