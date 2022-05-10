10 of the best British foods for parties and picnics

With Eurovision taking place this weekend, you may well be looking to serve up some of the best of British food for your weekend gathering.

We select 10 of our favourites.

1. Fish and Chips.

Arguably one of the most popular British dishes ever, you could take a posh take on this and serve some fish and potato hors d'oeuvres. Or you could just go down the traditional route and order from your local chippy - easy entertaining!

2. Ploughman's.

You don't need to go crazy and it's such a simple thing to serve up at a picnic or party. Get some cold meats and cheeses, a decent locally-made chutney or pickle - and no ploughman's would be complete without the obligatory pickled onions.

3. Trifle.

Mega easy and cheap to knock up, a trifle can be a great sweet option for your party or gathering as it can be created en masse. Why not put your own twist on it? Maybe a limoncello version to be even more continental?

The trifle - a classic dessert - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Scotch eggs.

Quarter them, pop them on the table and hey presto! I'm a particular fan of Nutt's scotch eggs, which are created in Somerset.

5. Scones

Scones are a particular favourite of those holidaying or living in the South West of England. The biggest debate seems to be 'cream or jam first'?

Don't go down the supermarket line, look up your local bakery and support it - why not try them with a bit of locally-made lemon curd or jam?

A South West favourite! - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Sandwiches.

Pair them with your scones and create an afternoon tea for your guests. Brits are massive fans of a good old sarnie. I've even heard a crisp sandwich is the way forward!

7. Yorkshire puddings

Traditionally a staple of another British favourite, the roast dinner, you could stuff these and make them into little hors d'oeuvres. With a little beef and horseradish. Yum.

8. Cullen skink.

This classic Scottish soup with smoked haddock, potatoes and leek could be a winner when served up in a big batch with some crusty bread.

Cullen skink is a very traditional Scottish dish - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Victoria sponge

Fancy yourself as the next Bake Off winner? If you're a dab hand at cake making, why not bake this British classic? I'm not a fresh cream lover and I prefer it with buttercream. This does make it super sickly, but that's not a bad thing as it'll hopefully go further. And there will be more for you!

10. Pork pies

When I think of parties and gatherings, for some reason I always buy pork pies. I'm a particular fan actually of the gala pie, with the egg in the middle. Quintessentially British if you ask me.



