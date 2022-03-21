Indulgent Yorkshire food gifts for Mother's Day 2022

If mum is a baker, a cake-lover, gin devotee or kitchen gardener, try these treats for Mother's Day on Sunday (April 27).

Meringue magnificence

Beat & Whisk is a full-day dedicated to the marvels of meringues with chef Gilly Robinson at The Cooks Place in Malton. You’ll learn baking techniques, prepare 5-6 recipes – cook, eat and repeat with like-minded people in a fun environment. £145pp. thecooksplace.co.uk

Time for tea

Indulgent afternoon tea treats at the Grand Pacific lounge at The Queen's Hotel Leeds - Credit: The Queens Hotel

Grand Pacific at The Queens Hotel in Leeds is the perfect destination for a wow-factor high tea. Wood-panelled surroundings are old school cool and you can feast on a choice of very indulgent savoury or sweet treats and pass the time with cocktails, fizz and chat. From £23-30pp. grandpacific.uk.com





Take a tour

The Malton Food Tour is a decadent treat - visit the foodie town's artisans - Credit: photosbydavid.co.uk

Malton is made for food lovers and the three-hour Food Tour is a joy. Taste as you go, meeting artisans making macarons, baking bread, roasting coffee and churning ice cream. There are ten stops so arrive hungry! £45pp. Visitmalton.com

Make some cheese

Try your hand at cheese-making in the Dales at Courtyard Dairy in Austwick - Credit: Kevin Gibson Photography

Learn cheese-making from passionate artisans at the award-winning Courtyard Dairy in Austwick near Settle. The course covers all the basics of cheese-making, combining a hands-on approach. You will make two types of cheese: hard ‘Cheddar-style’ and soft ‘lactic’. The course includes lunch and recipes to take away. £130pp. thecourtyarddairy.co.uk

A garden lunch

At Swinton Park you can feast on a two-course lunch of produce from the kitchen garden and enjoy a parkland tour with celebrated gardener Dame Susan Cunliffe-Lister. Each lunch is themed on a different topic, whether it be on the parkland and lakes, or the walled garden and there are a number throughout the year. £50 pp. Swintonestate.com

Cocktail masterclass

At the shiny new home of Masons Gin at Leeming Bar near Bedale their cocktail experience includes a chat about the history of cocktails and key cocktail styles. Enjoy some best loved Masons cocktails and see how to recreate them at home. The evening includes three Masons cocktails and a charcuterie or cheese selection sharing platter. £45pp masonsofyorkshire.com

Bake bread

You may have seen the Hairy Bikers visit Taste the Wild’s woodland kitchen in North Yorkshire on their recent TV series. The foodie foraging hotspot holds courses all year round including a bread basics course led by baker Dan Barrow where you’ll learn a great repertoire of beautiful breads such as rustic white loaves, wholemeal seeded rolls, sourdough bread, ciabatta, fougasse and pizza - which you’ll eat for your lunch. £95pp. tastethewild.co.uk







