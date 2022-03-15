Mother's Day afternoon teas in Essex

Promotion

Down Hall

Enjoy your afternoon tea in the magnificent surroundings of Down Hall served in the lounge or the garden room , during the summer months why not enjoy a glass of fizz with your family and friends on the terrace. Don’t forget Mother’s Day we are offering a luxury afternoon tea with a gift for mum.

We offer freshly homemade scones and patisseries lovingly baked by our in-house pastry chefs for you to enjoy.

Pop along and be the first to experience our newly refurbished bar, lounge and terrace.

Down Hall afternoon tea - Credit: Down Hall

Prested Hall

Relax and rewind with a delicious Afternoon Tea at Prested Hall in Feering.

Your afternoon tea is served on crisp white linen tablecloths with tea in a teapot, not just any teapot but our renowned glass teapot, with over a dozen different leaf teas to choose from including Organic Darjeeling and Egyptian Mint.

The menu of freshly prepared finger sandwiches, scones, and gorgeous miniature cakes changes according to the season. There's is also a savoury Gentleman's Tea to enjoy.

Tea is served in one of the charming reception rooms, while in warmer weather, it can be served alfresco overlooking the moat.

Booking is essential with 24 hours’ notice required and a £5 deposit. From £22.50pp and children's menus are available.

Prested Hall - Credit: Prested Hall

Moot House

Enjoy great hospitality and food at The Old Moot House Tearooms and Bistro in this picturesque north Essex village of Castle Hedingham. The C15th exposed timber frame building offers the atmospheric mix of old world charm alongside the vibe of a modern bistro.

By day, enjoy a freshly brewed coffee or pot of leaf tea, with delicious homemade cakes and scones. Meet friends for a bite to eat or spoil yourself with a scrumptious afternoon tea priced at £15.95 and £21.95 with prosecco.

Then by night, the Bistro offers a fine dining experience with a wide and varied a` la carte menu and a comprehensive wine list for your indulgence

Moot House afternoon tea - Credit: Moot House

Shoulder of Mutton

Our traditional afternoon tea includes; a freshly baked fruit scone with Tiptree preserve & clotted cream, a selection of sandwiches and mini cakes/desserts, served on our vintage afternoon tea stands and crockery.

Here at the Shoulder, you can enjoy our picturesque views by the River Colne. We are a Grade ll listed building with beautiful beams and history, it’s the perfect home for our wonderful range of antiques & collectibles situated next door.

Address: Shoulder of Mutton, Halstead Road CO6 3LL. 01206 687287

Shoulder of Mutton, Colchester afternoon tea - Credit: Shoulder of Mutton

Stoke by Nayland Resort

Our friendly team at Stoke by Nayland Resort welcomes you to the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to enjoy Afternoon Tea with stunning countryside views from the Lakes Restaurant. Enjoy Afternoon Tea indoors or outside on the covered and heated outdoor terrace, making the most of the idyllic surroundings, whatever the weather.

Choose from a selection of artisan teas, freshly made savouries, delightful cakes and homemade scones served with fresh clotted cream and Tiptree jam. Add a bit of fizz with a glass of Champagne or Prosecco.

Served daily from 12pm to 3:30pm.

Book online or call Reservations on 01206 262836.

Address: Keepers Lane, Leavenheath, Colchester, Essex CO6 4PZ

Stoke by Nayland afternoon tea - Credit: Stoke by Nayland

The George Hotel

Join us at Tea at The George for our new SWEET LIKE SPRING Menu. Featuring handmade quirky treats, warm buttery scones and jam accompanied with delicate finger sandwiches and an unlimited range of the finest teas. Upgrade to the tipple and try our mouth-watering tea inspired cocktails, gin or Prosecco.

With Mother’s Day around the corner - book your slot and treat Mum to our KEEP MUM SWEET themed week from 23rd - 27th March.

Visit www.suryahotels.co.uk/teaatthegeorge for more information on our menus, booking and other themed weeks coming up!

#spillthetea

The George afternoon tea - Credit: The George

Wivenhoe Brasserie Afternoon Tea

Our brasserie afternoon tea is served in a relaxed, informal setting, overlooking one of our famous cork oak trees, this really is a modern take on the traditional, refined afternoon tea experience.

You will be greeted at the restaurant and taken to your table, where delicious sandwiches, freshly baked scones and beautifully presented cakes and pastries will be served.

Tea and coffee will be served and replenished as required.

Afternoon tea will be served Monday-Sunday, from 12-4 pm

£19.50 per person

Children’s afternoon tea £9.95 per child

Prosecco afternoon tea – £27.00 per person

Champagne Afternoon tea – £33.50 per person

Rose Champagne afternoon tea – £34.50 per person

01206 863666 info@wivenhoehouse.co.uk

Wivenhoe House Brasserie afternoon tea - Credit: Wivenhoe House

Willow Tree Cakes and Tea Room

Willow Tree Tea Room is a family run business on Billericay High Street. Their spacious, relaxed tea room is perfect for breakfast and lunch, but if you’re looking for something extra special, their afternoon tea is a real treat. Brimming with delicious homemade goodies, you will enjoy a selection of finger sandwiches, a sausage roll, scones, chocolate dipped strawberries and a variety of homemade cakes. Enjoy unlimited coffee and tea from our wide selection of speciality teas or upgrade to our sparkling afternoon tea with a glass of Prosecco.

Book 48hrs in advance on 01277 583040

Willow Tree Tea Room afternoon tea - Credit: Willow Tree Tea Room

Wilkin & Sons

Each ‘Tiptree’ tea room has a character of its own, but there is a common thread that runs through all of them and we would like to describe that as good old-fashioned service, with care and respect. If we can make you comfortable, with good quality service, food and drink, then say ‘goodbye’ in the knowledge that you’ll be back soon, we’ll have done our job.

The Tiptree Afternoon Tea served on a three tier cake stand with two freshly made sandwiches of your choice, homemade fruit scones, Tiptree Little Scarlet Strawberry preserve and Rodda’s classic Cornish clotted cream. A selection of our miniature individual patisserie items to finish, with your choice of tea or coffee. To find a Tiptree tea room near you please visit the website.

Wilkin & Son afternoon tea - Credit: Wilkin & Son

Bakealicious

Spend some quality time together in a quaint village with afternoon tea at Bakealicious tea room Coggeshall.

You will be welcomed with a smile and the most delicious homemade finger sandwiches, followed by homemade fruit scones with clotted cream and jam and obviously our delicious cakes supplied by myself and our brilliant pastry chef. All this is served with a choice of tea or coffee

To book please phone Jan on 07432289001 or email jan@bakealicious.co.uk

Let us make you feel special for an hour or two.

Bakealicious afternoon tea - Credit: Bakealicious



