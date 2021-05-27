Meet the Chef - Nathan Cornwell, The Barn at Moor Hall

Published: 8:43 AM May 27, 2021

Nathan Cornwell is head chef at The Barn at Moor Hall, sister venue to chef Mark Birchall’s two Michelin star Aughton restaurant, Moor Hall. Here, he shares his food loves.

Most vivid childhood food memory?

It has to be the wonderful pie my mother cooked me.

Most memorable meal out?

To date, probably Frantzen in Stockholm. It’s an exceptional experience.

Favourite ingredient?

There’s too many to pick from! We’re so lucky with the gardens at Moor Hall.

Your dream dinner guest?

It would be to be Gordon Ramsay or Marco Pierre White.

How did you first get into cooking?

My whole family loves food and everything we do revolves around it, from growing our own vegetables, hunting and fishing to eating out and cooking at home. Everything has always been about food, so I’ve just continued the trend.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be?

I would have to do a job that involves the sea as I have always loved fishing and being near the water, so possibly a fisherman.

What’s your guilty food pleasure?

Fish and chips. It’s my weakness.

Who are your local food heroes?

Mark Birchall. He’s a champion of the north

A place you love to eat?

The Good Catch in Freshfield which serves up my guilty pleasure!

A dish for 2021?

We are planning on a new red mullet dish featuring some local tomatoes that are simply the best in the country.

Your hope/wish for 2021?

To have a full year of working and being able to eat out lots!

moorhall.com/the-barn/about