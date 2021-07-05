Published: 9:43 AM July 5, 2021

To celebrate National Barbeque Week, we caught up with Simon Taylor from the multi-award-winning Surrey Hills Butchers. From its base in Oxshott, the group has now expanded to offer fine meats and deli services at a range of Surrey outlets, including: Seasons Farm Shop in Windlesham and Frensham Garden Centre.

We asked Simon for his top tips for creating that all-important al fresco experience.

Q: What would be your ideal selection of meats for a Surrey summer barbecue?

A: For a mid-week quick & easy to prepare summer barbecue, our BBQ boxes cover all your usuals: sausages, burgers, chicken kebabs and lamb koftas. However, if I am entertaining, I like to put on more of a show, so I’d do a large cote de boeuf or a butterflied leg of lamb. This way, the meat takes centre stage and once cooked, I’d slice in front of the guests for the entertainment factor.

Q: Are there any particular cuts readers should ask for?

A: I am a big fan of bavette steak on a BBQ; this can be marinated before cooking as it absorbs the favours really well, seared quickly on the BBQ, leaving the middle nice and pink. Carved against the grain, it is as good as any steak but a bit lighter on the pocket.

Q: Why should people buy their barbecue ingredients from a butcher? Will they be able to offer advice?

A: The responsibility of the butcher is to provide quality produce that will have the customer coming back time and time again. Offering advice and being able to explain the journey of the product is part of the relationship we build with our customers.

Read More Surrey Food & Drink Stories

Q: If you could host a BBQ anywhere in Surrey, where would that be?

A: Newlands Corner, overlooking the Surrey Hills on a hot summer's day, would be amazing. Some of the views are breathtaking, and I’d love to spend some time cooking food with that backdrop. *

Q: What is the one thing you can suggest that ensures your BBQ stands out from the rest?

A: Quality above all, don’t be fooled into buying low-quality produce. Let the products speak for themselves. It’s also better to try and keep things simple and do it well, which will also enable you to spend more time with your guests.

To find out more about Surrey Hills Butchers, visit: surreyhillsbutchers.com

For all the best Food & Drink News, Reviews and Interviews, subscribe to Surrey Life



*We are aware BBQs are not allowed in the area and would in no way recommend or suggest you do so.