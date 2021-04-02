Published: 12:00 PM April 2, 2021

Eric’s Pizza, Thornham

When Eric Snaith of Titchwell Manor, decided to make pizza he went the whole hog, creating a stylish new venue in trendy Thornham, also home to his famed fish and chips. A monster wood-fired oven in a yurt turns out mouth-watering 'pies' which could have come straight from Naples. It's takeaway for now, but once allowed to re-open, the yurt has a cool ambiance that is well worth checking out. The menu includes classic margherita alongside toppings such as mozzarella, gorgonzola, mascarpone and chive. Dive into anti pasti such as 'the king of Italian cured meat' (culatello di zibello), and Dingley Dell charcuterie too.

ericspizza.co.uk

Brick, Norwich

Based on the market, this is a low-key operation which keeps it simple, to great effect. Slow-rise dough slipped into the super-hot oven creates little Italian masterpieces. If you're someone who usually discards the crust you might well change your mind when you try Brick's. And if you don't live in Norwich you're still in luck as they sell frozen pizzas across the county - and they are just as good out of your own oven. The garlic dough balls are superb too.

brick.pizza

Lawless Pizza

Launched in lockdown and now a big hit locally, Lawless offers delicious hand-stretched fresh wood-fired pizzas in classic flavours; spicy salami, margherita, ham and mushroom, vegetarian/vegan, and anchovy and capers. Lawless is in Aylsham Market Square on Fridays, Holt (The Venue, Community Centre) on Wednesdays and does monthly visits to Swanton Abbott and North Walsham on Saturdays - check the Lawless Facebook Page for more information.

Bordoli's Wood Fired Kitchen

Also keeping mobile, Bordoli's operates on the west of the county, covering the coast from Snettisham to Heacham and including Ingoldisthorpe and Old Hunstanton. As well as producing the usual favourites from the oven, Bordoli's specials include treats like brie and smoky bacon with a sweet chilli sauce, or goat's cheese with mushrooms and a caramelised onion. More at their Facebook page.

Donnelli's Pizzeria, Norwich

This place makes a bold claim on its website that it has the 'best pizza in Norwich'. It's open to challenge of course, but we do know that they are excellent. The choice is good and the flavours outstanding. It's delivery only at the moment but the Timberhill restaurant is worth a visit when it reopens and there's a great value lunch deal. If you fancy having a go yourself there are even pizza-making classes!

donnellispizzeria.co.uk

Priory Woodfired Pizza, Great Yarmouth

From a converted horsebox Priory, Priory will serve you a stone-baked, traditional Neapolitan pizza straight out of the wood-fired oven. One non-traditional offer is a pizza called 'Regret' - loaded with super-hot chillis, if you can finish it (in front of them) you will get it free! Or perhaps 'The Decoy' - shredded duck, spring onion, cucumber and hoisin sauce - is more your thing? More at the Priory Facebook page.