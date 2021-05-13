Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great pubs with beer gardens in Norwich

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 2:30 PM May 13, 2021    Updated: 2:40 PM May 13, 2021
Beer gardens in Norwich (photo: GettyImages)

Beer gardens in Norwich (photo: GettyImages) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

From riverside gastropubs and city bars to real ale pubs, Norwich boasts some great spots for al fresco drinking - we pick the best places to sip a pint in the sun

The Plough

58 St Benedicts Street

This St Benedicts Street pub is known for its great beer garden and a buzzing atmosphere when the sun shines. The large outdoor area has an interesting layout with seating among the trees creating booths to sit in, plus additional tables flanked by parasols.

Visit the website to see opening times and to book a table.



The Georgian Townhouse

30-34 Unthank Road

Tucked away at the edge of town is The Georgian Townhouse, a stylish hotel with tasteful interiors and beautifully decorated rooms to stay should they take your fancy.

Make your way through to the large beer garden which is bursting with greenery during spring and summer. The garden has recently undergone a renovation and boasts a brand new terrace with retractable awning to protect from rain or expose for a sunbathe.


The Playhouse

42-58 St Georges Street

The riverside courtyard area at the arty Playhouse Bar is a well known student haunt. With its multi-coloured picnic tables and chilled out atmosphere it is a great spot to sip a pint until the sun goes down.

There is seating at the front and rear of the bar with the rear backing straight onto the river and the front being the perfect place to watch as people wander by.


The Ribs of Beef

24 Wensum Street

This riverside pub is a friendly and welcoming place to spend an afternoon with cosy interiors and a great view over the Wensum river.

Grab a coveted spot under one of the umbrellas in the small balcony that overlooks the river.


The Black Horse

50 Earlham Road

Charmingly decorated interiors lead into the large, dog-friendly beer garden at the back of The Black Horse on Earlham Road.

With the 300-year-old pub as a backdrop, grab a seat in the leafy garden for an afternoon of sun and beer. Grab a spot under the heated awning if it gets chilly.


The Wig and Pen

6 St Martins Palace Plain

The Wig and Pen in St Martins Palace Plain is a 17th century pub just north of the Cathedral. The terrace outside the pub is a perfect spot; the tables and chairs clustered at the front of this traditional pub are ideal for making the most of the sunshine with a pint in hand.

If you visit on a Sunday, enjoy one of the raved-about roasts al fresco.


Fat Cat Brewery Tap

98-100 Lawson Road

The north Norwich pub has a friendly, unpretentious atmosphere and a wide selection of real ales with different cask and keg beers on offer. Pick up a fruity Belgian beer or a lager on tap and head to the grassy outdoor area with picnic tables and lots of space to catch some rays and watch the world go by.

Make sure to try Motherchip, serving boxes of chips loaded with tempting toppings including pulled pork or buffalo and stilton fried chicken.


The Eagle

33 Newmarket Road

The pretty Georgian-style pub boasts a large tree-lined beer garden with a children’s play area and climbing frame. Ideal for a relaxed family get-together, there are tables under cover, an outdoor barbecue and a bustling, friendly atmosphere.

You can even bring the pooch along – The Eagle is dog friendly!


The Belgian Monk

7 Pottergate

So named for its array of Belgian food and beers, The Belgian Monk in the trendy Pottergate district of Norwich also has a tucked-away beer garden to escape to in the warmer months. 

Mussels (or moules) are a speciality – they sell quarter of a tonne per week – and come in over 30 flavours. Make sure to try the cherry beer too, perfect in the summertime.

