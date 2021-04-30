M & S Staines' top 10 tips for creating the perfect picnic

Promotion

Prepare a delicious picnic hamper to enjoy with your family at the park or beach. - Credit: Unsplash

With lockdown restrictions easing, what better way to celebrate the sunshine than with an outdoor picnic with your loved ones?

Andy Stables, store manager at M & S Staines Foodhall in the Two Rivers Shopping Centre in Staines, recommends his top-ten picnic essentials to make your day out a delicious and unforgettable one.

1. Tasty staples to level up your grill game

Our 3 for £10 BBQ grill deal makes it easy to assemble a feast to feed the entire family. Try our new British Pork Belly Slices, Select Farms British Pork Chipolatas, and British BBQ Chicken Drumsticks. My personal favourite is a Best Ever burger sandwiched in a brioche bun.

We also have a range of tasty vegan, vegetarian, and dairy-free products available such as our No Beef Burger and Chorizo Puppies – both part of our Plant Kitchen range. You can find something to satisfy everyone’s tastebuds.

Explore the M&S Staines cheese barge to find the perfect sandwich filling or accompaniment for olives and crackers. - Credit: Andrew H Williams

2. The sauce on top

For irresistible burgers and hot dogs try our American-style Special Burger Sauce or House Smoky Tomato Sauce. Meet all your dipping needs with a trio of our M&S Organic Houmous, Tzatziki and Chunky Guacamole dip.

3. Add a burst of colour with something continental

Try our selection of olives, Slow Roasted Sun-drenched Tomatoes, Stuffed Cherry Peppers and Spanish Tomato Omelette to add fun and colour to your picnic blanket.

Taste the rainbow with our vast range of fresh fruit and vegetables, perfect for crudités. Our mini trolleys make shopping for everyday essentials easy for the whole family.

4. Delicious delicatessen options

Check out our in-store charcuterie to find sumptuous sandwich fillers including prosciutto, Bred British Ham and Italian Antipasto Selections, and choose from a range of snacks like our Hog Roast Sausage Rolls, Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies and Courgette and Halloumi Triangles to fill your picnic hamper.

Use the 'Fill Your Own' station to buy exactly the amount of pasta, rice and frozen fruit you need, while reducing the amount of plastic packaging used. - Credit: Andrew H Williams

5. Sumptuous and sustainable sides and salads

We're one of three M&S stores in the UK to have a 'Fill Your Own' station, where you can stock up on pasta, rice and frozen fruit, such as mango, pineapple and raspberries, helping to reduce the amount of plastic packaging used. Use our ‘Fill Your Own’ Basmati Rice and Fiorella Pasta stations to create a zingy pasta, potato or rice salad.

6. A selection of cheeses

Cheese? Yes, please! Get your fix of melty, moreish and oh-so-delicious cheese by visiting our cheese barge. You can pick from Cornish Cruncher cheddar, Italian mozzarella, Swiss Le Gruyère, traditional Shropshire wensleydale and more.

7. Fresh bread and pastries straight from the oven

We've redesigned our in-store bakery to offer an even larger range of fresh baked goods, including handcrafted baguettes, poppy seed burst rolls, banana bread and almond muffins - yum!

8. Sweet treats for everyone

Select a mix of Berryworld’s British Strawberries and Blueberries for a light palate cleanser. Our Strawberry Victoria Sponge Sandwich is a classic family favourite and kids will love munching on our Mini Colin the Caterpillar Cakes.

Find a huge range of fresh fruit and vegetables to make your picnic fun, colourful and healthy. - Credit: Andrew H Williams

9. Flavourful fruit drinks, juices and smoothies

After a long day of fun in the sun, there's nothing better than relaxing and enjoying a delicious drink together. Our freshly squeezed fruit juices are a great choice for the little ones, whilst adults love our refreshing alcohol-free Mojito and Pina Colada juices.

10. Finish with some fizz

Kick back and relax with our Italian Conte Priuli Prosecco. Mix it with a splash of Cherry Blossom Gin Liqueur to create an idyllic summer tipple. Explore our new range of ‘Found’ wines from all over the world, starting at £7 per bottle, to complete your perfect picnic basket.

We have everything you need to create an amazing summer feast for your nearest and dearest.

