Great British Life > Food And Drink

This pub has been named the best in West Sussex  

Karen Pasquali Jones

Published: 10:18 AM April 20, 2022
The historic Angel Inn in Petworth is the best pub in West Sussex 

The historic Angel Inn is the best pub in West Sussex - Credit: Elizabeth Zeschin

It’s the star of the latest season of the Netflix Regency hit Bridgerton and now Petworth is in the news again for having the best pub in West Sussex. 

The Angel Inn in the West Sussex town is the county winner of the National Pub & Bar Awards 2022. The medieval Inn, with its original beams, fireplaces and quirky passageways, has already been voted one of the Best English County Hotels.  

The menu at the Angel Inn in Petworth is local, seasonal produce 

The menu is local, seasonal produce - Credit: Supplied

Surrounded by the South Downs, the three-star hotel is the perfect place to explore the charming market town of Petworth and nearby Petworth House and Park, which featured in Season 2 of the scandalous drama. 

The National Trust’s 17th Century property was a filming location for the popular show which is based on the books of Julia Quinn. The house displays one of the finest art collections in the care of the Trust, making it the perfect stand-in for an art gallery in Bridgerton.   

The Angel Inn, which has seven bedrooms and an emphasis on local, seasonal produce, is now waiting to see if it is the winner of the national competition. The results are revealed in June.  

The Angel Inn in Petworth has also been named as a Best English County Hotel

The pub has also been named as a Best English County Hotel - Credit: Supplied

Owner Nicola Jones said: It is wonderful recognition for all the team at The Angel Inn in Petworth.  We strive to fill our menus with produce from local fields, local farms and local waters.  And that is a constant endeavour.’ 

Sussex Life
Pubs
TV

