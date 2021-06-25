Where to pick your own fruit and vegetables in Kent

Published: 10:01 AM June 25, 2021

Head out to one of these pick your own farms in Kent for fresh strawberries and other delicious fruits and vegetables - Credit: James Lee / Flickr

From June to October, there are delicious strawberries, tangy raspberries and perfect pumpkins just waiting to be picked; here are the best PYO farms in kent to visit

Stanhill Farm

The Farm House, Birchwood Rd, Dartford DA2 7HD

This summer, head to Stanhill Farm to pick strawberries, raspberries, runner beans, courgettes, sunflowers, and many more crops and then come autumn, you can expect tomatoes, pumpkins, and squash. Stanhill Farm also expects to welcome back the Berries & Beans cafe this summer so that you can keep hydrated and supplied with ice cream on your visit. Keep up to date with crop availability and opening times here.

Felderland PYO Farm

20 Deal Rd, Sandwich, Deal CT14 0BJ

Felderland Farm is nestled between Sandwich and Deal and boasts a yearly bounty of strawberries, raspberries, cherries, blackberries and currants. The farm is also dedicated to minimising the amount of single-use plastic, and as such, all the punnets are reusable and recyclable. Find out more information here.

Chilton Manor Farm

Chilton Manor Farm, Highsted Rd, Sittingbourne ME9 0AA

This family-run farm will keep you fully stocked with fresh fruit and vegetables from now until October; there are the usual strawberries, raspberries, and pumpkins to pick, but Chilton Manor Farm also has gooseberries and loganberries, plums, apples and pears. Find out more information here.

Lower Ladysden PYO

Winchet Hill, Goudhurst TN17 1JX

On the outskirts of the charming village of Goudhurst, you will find Lower Ladysden Farm; their PYO offering includes springtime asparagus, summer strawberries, raspberries, runner beans and blackberries and everyone's favourite autumnal vegetable, the pumpkin. Find out more information here.

Downingbury Farm

Maidstone Rd, Pembury, Tunbridge Wells TN2 4AD

Head on over to Dowingbury Farm to pick strawberries, raspberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, plums and apples. As much of the crops are protected by polytunnels, you can come to the farm pick your produce whatever the weather. Find out more information here.

Stonepitts Farm

Stonepitts Farm, Watery Lane, Seal Chart, Sevenoaks, TN15 0ER

Stonepitts Farm is one of Kent's oldest pick your own farms, and their offering of strawberries, raspberries and tayberries is unparalleled. They have six varieties of strawberries and three varieties of raspberries to choose from, and everything is grown as authentically as possible to guarantee the best taste. Find out more information here.

Cherry Gardens Farm

Cherry Gardens Hill, Groombridge, Tunbridge Wells TN3 9NY

Situated on the Kent and Sussex border with views over the Sussex Weald, Cherry Gardens Farm has raspberries, gooseberries, tayberries, blackcurrants and a variety of cottage garden flowers to pick this summer. Find out more information here.

