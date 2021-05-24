11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire

Published: 1:57 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 12:44 PM May 25, 2021

Nothing beats lounging by the river in a pretty pub garden on a sunny day. Here, Herts Life picks out 11 of the best riverside pubs in Hertfordshire to do just that





1. The Waterside

367 Uxbridge Road, Rickmansworth

Lush greenery along the banks of the River Colne provides a tranquil setting for a glass or two of your favourite tipple at the aptly named Waterside in Rickmansworth. With raved-about Sunday lunches, this 18th century pub also serves up homemade pies and fresh seafood alongside a substantial wine list. There is free car parking for customers and two gardens to relax in.

2. The Old Barge

2 The Folly, Hertford

In an attractive spot alongside the River Lee in Hertford is the Old Barge. With dark wood furniture, open brick fireplace and exposed beams inside, there is also a beer garden to catch some sun next to the water. Real ale and cider lovers will be happy with the selection to sip alongside the modern British cuisine on the summer menu.

3. Jolly Fisherman

8 Station Road, St Margarets, nr Ware

Nestled next to the River Lee in the pretty village of St Margarets is the Jolly Fisherman pub. Find a spot in the patio garden for some British pub food from the ever-changing menu or a pint of real ale. Dogs are welcome in the beer garden.

4. Grand Junction Arms

Bulbourne, nr Tring

With a nod to the Grand Union Canal’s original name, the Grand Junction Canal, this pub is perfect for summer. There are uncomplicated pub classics served on the food menu, plenty of wines to choose from and real ales on tap too. Unwind with an afternoon spent sunning in the attractive beer garden that features an orchard blooming with flowers in the warmer months.

5. The Boat

Gravel Path, Berkhamsted

With views over the Grand Union Canal, the Boat is a quirkily-decorated pub with a social atmosphere. Dishes made from locally sourced ingredients are on the menu and a changing range of ales and ciders are on tap. Outside, there is plenty of seating in a secluded patio area. This welcoming family pub is great for families - and Fido can tag along too.

6. The Rising Sun

George Street, Berkhamsted

This is a traditional pub, accredited by CAMRA for its selection of real ales and ciders including locally brewed choices. Also perched alongside the Grand Union Canal, with views of narrowboats navigating the locks, this no frills pub serves “proper food” according to reviews and you can even bring your pooch along. Keep an eye out for events including quizzes, live music and festivals.

7. The Three Horseshoes

Pouchen End Lane, Bourne End, Winkwell, Hemel Hempstead

Watch the boats coming and going along the canal in the picturesque village of Winkwell with pint in hand at The Three Horseshoes. Built in the 16th century, this pretty pub has a menu consisting of British classics alongside some more inventive recipes. There are plenty of gluten free dishes with vegetarian and vegan options available. This is a great pub to refuel after a ramble through the village.

8. Sheene Mill

37-39 Station Road, Melbourn, Royston

This stylish restaurant and wedding venue perched on the River Mel was originally a mill house. Built in the 1500s, Sheene Mill has beautiful views over the water. Visitors can indulge in an elegant afternoon tea or browse dishes from the seasonal a la carte menu.

9. The Fish and Eels

Dobbs Weir Road, Hoddesdon EN11 0AY

This popular riverside inn dates back to the 1800s. Originally owned by a family brewery that sold locally brewed ales, The Fish And Eels now offers up a varied drinks menu and hearty dishes from steak and mushroom pie to beer-battered fish and chips. Check out the nearby Rye House too.

10. The Green Dragon

Waterside, London Colney, St Albans

Next to the River Colne in the picturesque village of London Colney is the Green Dragon, a historical country pub with traditional interiors and a welcoming beer garden. Sunday lunch is “outstanding” according to some diners. Check the specials board for something a bit different and settle down outside to experience the quintessential village atmosphere.

11. The Woolpack

Mill Bridge, Hertford

Beef patties, chicken breasts or spicy bean patties sandwiched in a brioche bun with a range of tempting toppings served with fries – if these burgers sound like your food heaven, then the Woolpack is your riverside pub to visit. Make your selection and head outside to the terraced beer garden and enjoy a tranquil afternoon by the canal at the self-proclaimed ‘burger specialist’ of Hertford.

