Published: 11:00 AM April 3, 2021

As Lockdown 3 regulations ease further on April 12, many of us are going to be seeking out lovely Devon pubs with fabulous outdoor spaces. Here’s our selection of some of the best

The Pigs Nose, East Prawle - Standing proudly on the most southerly point in Devon, East Prawle is about as remote as you can get in these parts. At its heart happily sits the Pigs Nose Inn.

Pinning this old smuggler’s inn (and quite possibly Devon’s most eccentric pub) down to a conventional description is almost impossible - it’s definitely one of a kind. Walkers blow in off the coast path for a pint and in the warmer months a younger crowd comes from all around for the languid, mirthful afternoons and almost bohemian vibe. The music nights here are legendary!

The London Inn sits directly opposite the village bowling green with the mouth of the River Teign directly behind it. - Credit: The London Inn

The London Inn, Shaldon - Located in the sleepy fishing village of Shaldon, The London Inn sits directly opposite the village bowling green with the mouth of the River Teign directly behind it. It's as pretty as a picture, attention to detail runs throughout and the menu is pleasingly weighted towards fresh local seafood.

The Ferry Boat Inn is a jewel in Devon's crown of pubs. - Credit: EVOLVE

The Ferry Boat Inn, Dittisham - By rights, a pub that is only accessible by foot or boat should put off all but the hardiest of pubgoers. But if you embark on the steep road down through the village of Dittisham to the water’s edge you will be rewarded by arrival at The Ferry Boat, a jewel in our county’s crown of pubs.

This riverside pub offers a spectacular view of the ever-changing River Dart. Thirsty? Drawn to the bar, the cask ale selection here is great. Hungry? The curry is always on the board and is a must, the beer battered fish and chips are excellent and their own cold-smoked salmon is to die for.

With the beaches of Bantham and Bigbury opposite, Burgh Island is cut off twice daily by the tide. - Credit: Burgh Island

The Pilchard Inn, Burgh Island - The Pilchard Inn, built in 1336 and one of the oldest pubs in the country, sits next door to the famous Art Deco-inspired Burgh Island Hotel. With the beaches of Bantham and Bigbury opposite, the island is cut off twice daily by the tide and this is when their quirky, hydraulic sea tractor whirrs into action.

Following a multi-million pound investment programme across both properties, the pub is now more vibrant and local-friendly than ever. Walk, wade or ride across the sand and check it out for yourselves.

The Cary Arms is a place built around the freedom of the coast. - Credit: Cary Arms & Spa

Cary Arms & Spa, Babbacombe - The Cary Arms & Spa offers a unique blend of the charm, personality, fun and values of a good English pub with all the luxury and style of a coastal boutique hotel. All the seafood is bought to order from Brixham market and the freshness shines through. The Cary Arms is a place built around the freedom of the coast that offers fun, luxury, activity and romance. Stay over for the full experience - you’ll love it here.

The Start Bay Inn, Torcross - With its thick cobb walls, the Start Bay Inn has always been here. Some parts of the pub date back to the 14th century and with no foundations as such, the shingle sits right underneath the floorboards.

Start Bay itself provides superb lemon sole, john dory, red mullet, brill, plaice, ray and monkfish for the menu. Launching from right outside the pub, the family still use their own boat as much as possible. The traditional fish and chips has a very loyal following…the ‘jumbo’ version requires someone of Iron Man status to devour the whole thing!

The Ship Inn is a waterside pub with an incredible atmosphere. - Credit: The Ship Inn

The Ship Inn, Teignmouth - The Ship Inn is a former sailors’ haunt at the start of the 18-mile Templer Way and is truly a waterside pub with an incredible atmosphere. Life here definitely revolves around the water.

Teignmouth is still very much a port and so working boats are joined by kayakers, paddleboarders, sailors, the local gig club and the Teign Dive Centre to add to the eclectic mix of water lovers that use the pub either for a social debrief or cheeky sundowners on the terrace.

