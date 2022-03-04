Meet Yorkshire's poshest pigs
- Credit: BBC / Plimsoll Productions Ltd. / Simon Arnold
Yorkshire's Mangalitza pigs are loving the limelight after a visit by top chef Marcus Waring.
For his current series, Tales from a Kitchen Garden, Marcus met Lisa Hodgson on her farm in North Yorkshire, where she breeds these rare curly-haired pigs, prized by chefs for their depth of taste, flavoursome fat - and fun personalities!
Marcus' quest is to expand the range of produce on his own smallholding and bring in new livestock, his first additions are some new pigs, but he was keen to choose animals that will provide him with the best possible meat.
He met Lisa and her rare Mangalitza pigs and shows off a recipe using the Mangalitza pork (see below).
Lisa is has joined forces with Bedale restaurant Tom & Nellie's to put on a Mangalitza menu on March 24th to raise funds to support the survival of the bloodline of this rare breed - often called the 'Wagyu of pork'.
The fi-ve-course menu will use Mangalitza pork (the restaurant always has it on the menu) and will consist of:
Black Pudding bon bon, fennel, blood orange
Mangalitza head terrine, pickled apple, beets
White pudding, truffle, charred leeks
Most Read
- 1 6 Hampshire routes that no longer exist
- 2 Jane McDonald: My favourite Yorkshire places
- 3 Review: Footloose at Manchester Opera House
- 4 Win a holiday worth up to £1,000
- 5 WIN an Easter hamper worth £250
- 6 Remembering West Horsley Place owner Bamber Gascoigne CBE (1935-2022)
- 7 Meet the Sussex couple who built a triangular house
- 8 Cheshire guide dog in the running to win award at Crufts
- 9 The true tale of Harold Davidson, Rector of Stiffkey - the ‘Prostitutes' Padre’
- 10 International Women's Day: 40 fantastic Suffolk females
Tenderloin wellington, Judas ear mushroom, carrot, bacon rolypoly
White chocolate brulee, Mangalitza salted fudge, rhubarb
The set menu is £60 in aid of Mangalitza Conservation Society. There will be raffle prizes includeing a Mason's Gin tour as well as the chance to meet some Mangalitza piglets with Lisa.
To book: Contact Amy @ Tom & Nellie’s to book - 01677 425270 7-9 North End, Bedale. DL8 1AF
Buy Managlitza pork
Recipe: Marcus Wareing's pork chops, apple pie, green olive sauce
Tales from a Kitchen Garden,is on BBCiPlayer