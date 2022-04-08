Cuckoo Gin: 4 reasons to visit the Brindle Distillery in Lancashire

Promotion

Enjoying a crisp, refreshing glass of gin with a view of the charming Lancashire countryside – what could be better?

Home to the renowned Cuckoo Gin range, Brindle Distillery has plenty to offer visitors looking for a relaxing afternoon or a lively evening. Learn gin-making tips from master distillers, have a go at creating your own G&T and enjoy the sights and sounds of a quintessential distillery.

We spent some time chatting to Joe Thompson, events and hospitality manager, about what makes this independent distillery the perfect place for gin-lovers to visit.

Brindle Distillery is a great place to come for a gin-making workshop, tour or an enjoyable evening. - Credit: Brindle Distillery

1) A stunning location

The distillery is situated on Holmes Farm, a family-run farm dating back to the 1930s, and nestled within the picturesque landscape of rural Lancashire. The nearby village of Brindle gives the distillery its name, and the natural spring running through it also provides it with a plentiful supply of fresh water.

“The 100 acres of farmland make for a wonderful place to be when visiting our distillery, especially during the summer,” says Joe. “It’s been in the Singleton family, who also own the distillery, for generations - we’re very lucky to have our distillery in such a beautiful part of the country.

“The farm grows 38 species of wildflowers, which all go into our spirits to create the unique flavours and quality taste – particularly when it comes to our gin".

2) Local, sustainably sourced ingredients

It's not just the wildflowers that make Brindle Distillery a great place to visit for those who care about the environment – many of the core ingredients used to make the Cuckoo Gin range have originated from Holmes Farm or the Brindle area.

The recyclable packaging and limited waste ensure the sustainability of the entire process, from the distilling to the drinking. “The two most important components of gin are alcohol and water,” explains Joe. “We are very fortunate to have our own spring right here on the farm - given that most of a bottle of gin is comprised of water, it's amazing to have ours come from a natural source.

“Keeping a close connection to Lancashire produce, reusing the excess botanicals and garnishes to feed the animals, and offering to refill gin bottles at our distillery – reassuring our visiting customers that our gins are fully sustainable and taste exceptional.”

3) Truly authentic gins

The beating heart of the distillery is the hand-crafted German still, which creates all of the premium liquors produced by Brindle Distillery. Visitors can learn all about the distillation process, and sample some of the classic gins produced within the still – ranging from tangy grapefruit-infused G&Ts to a unique, cask-aged spirit.

“Instead of the flavoured gins that have taken over the market, we offer an authentic alternative that stays true to original methods but retains all of its flavour,” says Joe. “Our still is able to carry out two separate distillations at once – allowing us to experiment with different ingredients and showcase our methods to visitors.

“Whilst flavoured gins contain sweeteners and added sugars, we use natural honey from the 18 beehives kept on the farm. People who come to the distillery for a tasting session can be secure in the knowledge that our gins are made with care.”

Joe Thompson regularly hosts gin-making workshops for visitors, where they can learn all about the distilling process. - Credit: Brindle Distillery

4) A welcoming atmosphere

Above all, Brindle Distillery is a friendly place to come for a day or evening out – whether you want to bring friends and family to a gin-making workshop, attend one of their live music events or simply relax in the café.

Visitors are more than welcome to watch the master distillers at work, and get involved in the upcoming events. “Creating a hospitable environment here at the distillery is extremely important to us – we see it as a community hub just as much as a distillery,” Joe explains.

“The workshops that I host are usually three hours long, giving people time to get comfortable and learn all about Brindle – then we give out five different G&Ts and encourage people to try out their own versions. We want to ensure that everyone enjoys the time they spend here, getting to know us and catching up with friends and family.”

To learn more about Brindle Distillery and their gin range, or to book your place on a tour, visit brindledistillery.co.uk or call 01772 323313.